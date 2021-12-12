Jordan Geronimo has career day in blowout win

"Well, he played extremely well for us tonight, and he has improved from his play a year ago," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "I can't help but think if he continues to work, he's going to continue to improve. That's how you get better as a young player. And it's my job to push him and try to steer him in the right direction."

Sunday, Geronimo had a career-high 13 points and 13 rebounds in 20 minutes off of the bench.

The Newark (NJ) native returned to Indiana after putting his name in the transfer portal this offseason during the coaching change. Under Mike Woodson, Geronimo has been able to expand his skillset both offensively and defensively.

Indiana second year forward Jordan Geronimo has had an up-and-down season but on Sunday, it was the best performance of his career.

Geronimo averaged 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game last season. This season, Geronimo is now averaging 4.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-6 forward has started to emerge as a real versatile player for Mike Woodson and Sunday everything came together.

Geronimo had 11 of his 13 points and 12 of his 13 rebounds in the second half. He helped Indiana hold a 33-5 advantage on the glass after halftime and a 54-16 edge for the game. The Hoosiers outscores Merrimack 45-19 after halftime.

"It's really important to me because rebounding is one of those things that it's necessary to win games," Geronimo said. "If we run the ball, you get extra possessions, and extra possessions means more points.

"I feel like all these little things matter. So rebounding is something that I'm gifted in, and God gave me this body to get rebounds. You know what I mean? So I'm going to use it."

Coming into Sunday, Geronimo had just 32 points and 33 rebounds total this year. He had also played less than 10 minutes in three of the last four games.

Geronimo scored 17 points in the first three games of the season but had scored just 15 in the last six games.

"Really keep the right mindset," Geronimo said. "My teammates always just telling me keep playing strong, play with a lot of energy, because that's my game. Just keep reminding me to play strong. And with all of that, I just kept going. Just didn't stop."

Earlier this week, Geronimo discussed the message that Mike Woodson gave him recently.

"Just be consistent with my performance. There were some games I didn't really show up and some that I did," Geronimo added. "He (Mike Woodson) let me know I have to come in and make an impact."

Geronimo is the first forward off of the bench for Indiana and plays an important role for Woodson on both ends of the floor. While Indiana does have 7-footer Michael Durr as another reserve option, Geronimo's skillset perfectly fits the scheme IU runs.

"I look at Jordan, he's very athletic, and we think he's a pretty decent defender, and we know he can rebound and traffic and block shots and things of that nature," Woodson said.

Indiana's frontcourt continues to be one of the top in the Big Ten and if Geronimo can provide consistent minutes for Mike Woodson off of the bench, it will greatly improve the Hoosiers offensive and defensive ability