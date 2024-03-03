College Park, Md. - Xavier Johnson has had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his Indiana career. The Woodbridge, Virginia native looked like the Hoosiers' best player throughout the back half of the 2021-22 season. Even last season, Johnson turned in a couple of brilliant performances in wins over Xavier and North Carolina before his season was cut short due to injury. This season has been a different story. Johnson's battled through an injury-riddled sixth season of college basketball, averaging career-lows in points, assists and rebounds. Relegated to coming off the bench behind freshman Gabe Cupps for a large portion of the season, Johnson hasn't been the leader the Hoosiers have needed. How much of Johnsons's struggles this season have been within his control is open for debate. One thing that can't be debated is the impact Johnson had off the bench for Indiana on Sunday against Maryland. The Hoosiers were in danger of getting blown out by the Terrapins early in the second half on Sunday afternoon. Indiana's 10-point halftime deficit had swelled to 15 points just moments into the second period of play. 85 seconds into the second frame, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson made a decision, turning to his bench and bringing in Johnson to try and stem the tide. The sixth-year senior did just that, acting as Indiana's savior on Sunday in College Park.

Advertisement

When Johnson entered the game for Gabe Cupps less than 2 minutes into the second half, the Hoosiers trailed the Terrapins 48-33. 18 minutes and 35 seconds later, when the final buzzer sounded, it was Indiana on top inside the Xfinity Center. The catalyst for the Hoosiers' comeback? The play of Xavier Johnson. "I just thought X was Xavier Johnson," Woodson said postgame on his sixth-year guard's performance in Indiana's 83-78 win over Maryland on Sunday. "He's a senior and I expect him to lead, that's what seniors do." "He did a lot of good things on the floor from a defensive standpoint," the Hoosiers' head coach continued. "Controlling the game along with (Trey) Galloway, I've missed that this season, I really have. To have (Johnson) back out on the floor was big, he had a good showing." Controlling the game is exactly what Johnson did. He single-handedly dictated the tempo of the entire game in the second half. Johnson's energy on the floor was contagious. The veteran guard continuously implored his Hoosiers to push the tempo in the second frame. As soon as Indiana would take over possession, the ball would find the hands of Johnson and the Hoosiers would be off and running. The success Indiana enjoyed in transition was key to overcoming a double-figure second half deficit to take down Maryland. After checking into the game moments into the second half, Johnson played the rest of the game. Behind his relentless pushing of the tempo, the Hoosiers outscored the Terrapins by 20 points en route to the comeback victory. "(Johnson) just pushes it. I can't even explain it, he's so great at what he does," Mackenzie Mgbako said dumbfounded. "He's able to move the ball in transition and get down hill at an amazing pace and find players for the open shot." "That's what we do," Johnson added. "When I'm on the floor, I like to run. We just pushed the pace (in the second half) and I think that's how we play best."

The Woodbridge, Virginia native recorded 13 points -- scoring in double-figures for the sixth times this season and the first time since Jan. 27 -- in the Hoosiers' comeback win. However, it was his facilitation on Sunday that sparked the second half comeback. It didn't matter the situation. Transition, semi-transition or in the half court. Johnson made the correct play seemingly every time in the final 20 minutes of the game.. Johnson dished out six assists, four of which came in the second half, and added a handful of hockey assists as well. His six assists are a new season-high for the veteran guard. It's also the most assists Johnson has had in a game since December of 2022. Johnson also took care of the ball, turning it over just once on the afternoon. Johnson created countless wide-open looks for his peers in the second half and his teammates returned the favor by knocking them down. "It's something that we've lacked this season, we've struggled to put the ball in the hole," Woodson said on the Hoosiers' season-long shooting struggles. "Tonight it all came together and I think Xavier (Johnson) had a lot to do with it." The Hoosiers shot 19-26 (73%) from the floor and converted on two of their five 3-points attempts in the second half. Johnson's ability to consistently get the ball where it needed to go was a big reason for Indiana's incredible shot making in the second period.