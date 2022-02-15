Johnny Davis scores 11 straight in crunch time, sinks Hoosiers 74-69

Free throws were the main engine of Wisconsin's offense in the first half. The Hoosiers forced seven turnovers and held the Badgers to just 38.5 percent from the field. However, they fouled often and gave the Badgers 14 free throw attempts, 11 of which they sunk.

Indiana attempted many pick and rolls in the first half but Wisconsin went under every time and dared their guards to shoot. On most occasions, Xavier Johnson was unable to make them pay for leaving him open. Johnson shot just 1-for-8 in the first half and turned the ball over three times.

The frontcourt for Indiana proved to be a problem for Wisconsin early. The Badgers' weak backline could not hang with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson and allowed them to score Indiana's first 13 points. The pair would combine for 19 of the team's 31 first-half points, but the Hoosiers struggled to get offense elsewhere.

The first half of this matchup lacked rhythm of any kind but was evenly matched. The largest run of the first 20 minutes was an 8-0 run by Indiana, which gave them a 26-19 lead. The Badgers would quickly respond by pulling within three

Wisconsin went into halftime with a 32-31 lead, but the Hoosiers would quickly take control of the second half. They used a 10-0 run to take a 50-43 lead with 14 minutes remaining.

Wisconsin would chip away at the lead and make it tight the remainder of the game. Brad Davison became more active in the second half by drawing charges and making the scrappy plays for which he is famous.

The Hoosiers found success by switching their focus from pick and roll actions to feeding Jackson-Davis in the post. Neither Steven Crowl or Chris Vogt could tame the Indiana star down low, and Jackson-Davis had great vision to find open shooters when help came.

Indiana went into the final four minutes up 65-61, but Wisconsin turned the tides. They packed the paint and took away any opportunity for Jackson-Davis to create offense and made big plays on the other end. Johnny Davis scored 11 straight points for the Badgers in the final four minutes to give them a road victory.

A bright spot for the Hoosiers was Jackson-Davis. The preseason All-American had played below his standards the last few games but showed up in a major way this evening. He had averaged 12.7 points per game on 44.9 percent shooting in the past seven games. Tonight, however, he dropped 30 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Race Thompson had 13 points as well.

Johnny Davis was magnificent for Wisconsin in this game as he has been in so many outings this season. The All-American candidate scored 30 points on 10-of-15 from the floor. The Hoosiers defended many of his attempts well, but Davis got to his spots and made it look easy. Davison also added 21 points on a perfect 10-of-10 from the foul line.

The red flags are beginning to raise for Indiana. They have a few more opportunities to boost their resume, but they now likely find themselves on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. A win against Wisconsin would have been a big step in the right direction, but they simply weren't able to close the game.

Indiana was completely unable to answer Wisconsin's strategy of packing the paint in the final four minutes. Johnson finished the game with 16 shot attempts and just three makes despite most of those attempts coming on wide open looks. They were unable to generate any good shots, let alone make them. If other teams continue this strategy, it could result in a grim close to the season for Indiana.

The Hoosiers will have a shot at redemption on Monday as they travel to Ohio State to battle the Buckeyes.