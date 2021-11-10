Joey Maher’s golden goal propels Hoosiers into Big Ten Final
The Big Ten Semifinal match between No. 3 Indiana and No. 7 Northwestern was gridlocked heading into the first overtime period. Despite numerous quality chances, the Hoosiers' shots could not find the back of the net.
However, Joey Maher's point-blank golden goal inside the box in the 97th minute gave the Hoosiers a 1-0 win.
"I can't even explain, to be honest," Maher said in response to how he felt after the goal. "That was all just in such a blink of an eye."
Maher also talked about what he saw on the field leading up to the goal.
"Spencer (Glass) getting through two, three guys finds Witt (Ryan Wittenbrink), and then Witt can find a perfect split pass," Maher said. "Very fortunate to get the ball and just a great, great team goal."
Northwestern goalkeeper Miha Miskovic had stopped IU's seven shots on goal up to that point from mid-range, but the eighth was too fast to secure in his hands.
Though Maher was the one to plunge the dagger, IU goalkeeper Roman Celentano helped keep the Hoosiers alive long enough for an opportunity.
Celentano was relatively quiet during regulation, only diving to his side one time to make a save. The Hoosier offense in the second half overwhelmed Northwestern, not allowing the Wildcats to put up many shots.
The two-time Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year proved himself when faced with a big challenge four minutes into overtime. Celentano saved four shots in rapid succession and warded off all Northwestern attempts.
Head coach Todd Yeagley talked about Celentano's play after the game.
"Roman didn't have to do much and to be able to do that in overtime is fantastic," Yeagley said.
Two factors arose from Celentano's four saves in a row. It kept the score tied 0-0 and also uplifted the team.
"It's such a confidence boost for the entire team we're able to have him in the back of the net," Maher said.
Both teams struggled in the first half, each having five shots. Northwestern's lone shot on goal was the only of the half.
Coming out of halftime, however, the roles reversed. IU took 13 shots and held Northwestern to two, both of which were off target.
Maher explained when the tide began to shift in the Hoosiers favor during the second half.
"We had plenty of possession in the game," Maher said. "Myself and (Brett) Bebej working on driving into the midfield with the ball, playing passes past their midfield line. Second half I thought we were all over them, it was just a matter of time."
With the 1-0 overtime win, IU will play No. 1 Penn State on the road for the Big Ten Championship. The game is scheduled for Nov. 12th at noon ET and will be available to watch on Big Ten Network.
