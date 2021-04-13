Joey Brunk announces he will not return to Indiana next season
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana center Joey Brunk has announced he will use his final year of eligibility elsewhere and enter the transfer portal.
Brunk missed the entire 2020-21 season due to a back injury in which he had surgery for in December.
Because of the rule the NCAA put into effect due to COVID, the 2020-21 season was a redshirt year for everyone.
The 6-foot-11 big averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field for Indiana in 2019-20, his first year with the Indiana program. He started 31 games that season.
Towards the end of the season, Brunk made it known that he wanted to continue playing for Indiana if his back was back to normal. He did not participate in senior day activities with fellow seniors Al Durham and Cooper Bybee.
"If I participated (in Senior Day), that was a sense of closure for myself and (my decision) is not set in stone," Brunk said. "I want to keep playing basketball for the foreseeable future."
For his career, Brunk has played in 92 games between Butler and Indiana and has career averages of 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.