Postseason high school basketball brings out emotions on all sides - especially in the state of Indiana. A handful of IU targets were in-action on Saturday in semi-state play, with some advancing to the state finals, while others played in the final game of their season. TheHoosier.com was on-hand at Jefferson and has notes and quotes below.

Trey Galloway and Culver Academies advanced to the state finals with their win over New Castle. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Culver Academies 65, New Castle 60

The only IU target to advance to the state finals isn't in the senior or junior class. That standout is 2020 guard Trey Galloway, whose 16 points and 10 rebounds helped Culver Academies to a 65-60 win over New Castle and junior three-star forward Mason Gillis (23 points, 9 rebounds). Galloway - ranked as the No. 75 player nationally in 2020 - scored two buckets early in the fourth quarter and grabbed two rebounds to help give his squad a nine-point lead with 6:20 to play. Then Culver Academies started to burn the clock. There's no high school shot clock rule, so Culver Academies seemed well-coached and prepared for the moment. Despite some tough pressure from New Castle, they passed the ball around quickly from player to player, letting a minute or two tick off before suddenly finding a player underneath open for a layup. Those few possessions - burning the clock, then scoring - may have demoralized New Castle in the closing minutes. "I just wanted that clock to keep running," Culver Academies head coach Mark Galloway said. "Once we got that 10-point lead, I was like 'we need that clock to run', because we're hanging on. "We were running out of gas. I think what's great, our kids never really panicked after that first quarter. We hung our hat on our defense and just kept getting stops. "The 1-3-1 is tough. It's tough to attack. I thought our kids did a good job of shot faking and ball faking, getting the ball in the right places. That layup underneath really relieved some pressure - that helps." Galloway - who holds early interest from IU, Notre Dame and Purdue among others - wasn’t active offensively early in the game despite eventually finishing with the double-double, including missing his first four free throw tries. What his head coach (and father) loved, though, is how Galloway didn't get discouraged. The sophomore's body language is tremendous, always encouraging his teammates after both a good or bad play, and his passion really shows after a big play. "Early on it was tough to get him in a groove, but what I love is he keeps competing," Mark Galloway said. "He kept competing and the bottom line with Trey and a lot of our guys, they want to win - and you can see it. "Every possession mattered to him, and every possession matters to all those guys." Galloway has averaged 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for Culver Academies, leading them to a 22-6 overall record. They'll face the winner of Danville (22-4) and Evansville Bosse (24-4) in the Class AAA state finals. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on March 24, and the finals are held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Carmel 63, South Bend Riley 43