Postseason high school basketball brings out emotions on all sides - especially in the state of Indiana.
A handful of IU targets were in-action on Saturday in semi-state play, with some advancing to the state finals, while others played in the final game of their season.
TheHoosier.com was on-hand at Jefferson and has notes and quotes below.
Culver Academies 65, New Castle 60
The only IU target to advance to the state finals isn't in the senior or junior class.
That standout is 2020 guard Trey Galloway, whose 16 points and 10 rebounds helped Culver Academies to a 65-60 win over New Castle and junior three-star forward Mason Gillis (23 points, 9 rebounds).
Galloway - ranked as the No. 75 player nationally in 2020 - scored two buckets early in the fourth quarter and grabbed two rebounds to help give his squad a nine-point lead with 6:20 to play. Then Culver Academies started to burn the clock.
There's no high school shot clock rule, so Culver Academies seemed well-coached and prepared for the moment. Despite some tough pressure from New Castle, they passed the ball around quickly from player to player, letting a minute or two tick off before suddenly finding a player underneath open for a layup.
Those few possessions - burning the clock, then scoring - may have demoralized New Castle in the closing minutes.
"I just wanted that clock to keep running," Culver Academies head coach Mark Galloway said. "Once we got that 10-point lead, I was like 'we need that clock to run', because we're hanging on.
"We were running out of gas. I think what's great, our kids never really panicked after that first quarter. We hung our hat on our defense and just kept getting stops.
"The 1-3-1 is tough. It's tough to attack. I thought our kids did a good job of shot faking and ball faking, getting the ball in the right places. That layup underneath really relieved some pressure - that helps."
Galloway - who holds early interest from IU, Notre Dame and Purdue among others - wasn’t active offensively early in the game despite eventually finishing with the double-double, including missing his first four free throw tries.
What his head coach (and father) loved, though, is how Galloway didn't get discouraged. The sophomore's body language is tremendous, always encouraging his teammates after both a good or bad play, and his passion really shows after a big play.
"Early on it was tough to get him in a groove, but what I love is he keeps competing," Mark Galloway said. "He kept competing and the bottom line with Trey and a lot of our guys, they want to win - and you can see it.
"Every possession mattered to him, and every possession matters to all those guys."
Galloway has averaged 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for Culver Academies, leading them to a 22-6 overall record.
They'll face the winner of Danville (22-4) and Evansville Bosse (24-4) in the Class AAA state finals. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on March 24, and the finals are held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Carmel 63, South Bend Riley 43
Jefferson's other semi-state game wasn't as fun from the IU perspective.
South Bend Riley - who was 26-0 entering Saturday's matchup - fell by 20 points in a blowout defeat to Carmel (21-7).
Earlier this year, Riley head coach Eric Brand told TheHoosier.com the team's success really all depends on IU signee Damezi Anderson.
"We go as Damezi goes," Brand said. "When he's locked in and high-energy, that's how we play. He's our engine, both positively and negatively.
"One of the things I've been proud of him about, he's rebounding the ball really well. He's very active on the boards. I've asked him to be more of a playmaker than just a scorer, and he's really taken on that role, along with scoring.
"He's an unselfish player. He's improved his all-around game - he's playing harder, his defense has gotten better...just his all-around game and being able to fit into the system."
Unfortunately for Brand and Riley, Anderson didn't hardly practice all week due to an illness. And it showed in this game.
The 6-7, 205-pound four-star forward - ranked as the No. 106 player nationally - finished with just six points on 2-of-13 shooting, and sat nearly the entire fourth quarter.
"Sports is an interesting thing - I just love my guys," Brand said. "Although it wasn't our best game, it doesn't define what we did this year.
"We ran up against a good team. They were hot. Would we like to have another shot, absolutely. But give Carmel credit. They were well-coached, well-prepared, and they just had a better day than we did."
The loss was especially hard to swallow after the undefeated season. Riley would have needed just one more win to run the gauntlet and end the year with a perfect record.
Alas, some things just aren't meant to be.
And it's important to remember how great of a role model the players, like Anderson, have been this season.
"It's hard," said Brand, when asked how he tried to help his squad see the big picture. "They wanted to do something special for the whole city of South Bend.
"I can't take away the pain. I just tried to talk about all the good things we did this year. And how they've impacted lives throughout the community, and how they're still leaders. We have young children who they're still role models for. I told them to love each other, stay together and keep their heads up."
Anderson averaged over 21 points, five rebounds and two assists per game as a senior. He's one of four four-star signees currently making up IU's recruiting class of 2018.
----
