Jaylin Lucas is locked in, looks to build on stellar 2022
Indiana football very much underperformed in 2022. Even following an abysmal 2021 campaign, the transfer portal and 2022 recruiting class gave fans and pundits hope that the Hoosiers would at least be better in 2022.
Alas, they were not. Inconsistent quarterback play, a broken and tattered offensive line, mid-season firings, and an offensive strategy that at times looked like it didn't make any sense at all. Injuries to key players like Matthew Bedford and Cam Camper set Indiana back in a major way.
However, Indiana was able to finish the season on somewhat of a positive note, playing spoiler in East Lansing, handing Michigan State their sixth loss of the season. They would get there seventh the week after in Happy Valley against Penn State.
The catalyst to that win? An undersized, true freshman running back named Jaylin Lucas who shredded Mel Tucker's special teams unit. He started the game taking the opening kick into Spartan Territory and in the 3rd quarter took one all the way to the endzone.
That wasn't an isolated game, however. Lucas also took back the opening kick for six points against Rutgers and more often than not set the Hoosiers up in favorable position.
When he was able to be utilized in the backfield he made defenses pay, one cut and a serious burst led to multiple big plays, including a 71-yard touchdown against Purdue in the final game of the season.
Coming into last season the buzz around the young Louisiana native grew day-by-day. Coaches touted his speed and burst, and his quick development led to Tom Allen making it clear that Lucas's freshman year wouldn't be a developmental year, and that he would have a serious role.
I'm not sure if you could call Lucas' usage "serious", but it was enough for him to earn 14 postseason honors from outlets like The Athletic, USA Today, Pro Football Focus and many others.
“It means a lot," Lucas said on all the recognition. "I always dreamed of playing in front of a crowd like this. I could say my work is starting to pay off. But it’s just going to continue."
Continue, it has to. There's no question that next year will look very different for the rising star. A featured role in the offense as Walt Bell's bell cow running back will be a whole new thing. Lucas admits he still has some things to work on, like pass blocking - the main thing that kept him out of last year's offense - but also put an emphasis on the little things.
Above all else, Lucas wants to have tunnel vision for next season.
"My goal heading into this off season is just being consistent," Lucas said. "This morning I woke up and went to put extra work in. Just putting work in with my brothers everyday and just making sure we don’t have another losing season like last year, and mainly being consistent."
That kind of work ethic was instilled in him by the more mature coaches and players in this Indiana program. Lucas says Allen and running backs coach Craig Johnson made him feel comfortable as such a young player. Furthermore, ball carriers Josh Henderson and Shaun Shivers helped him with the fundamental parts of the game, putting his development on the fast track.
"[Shivers], man, he taught me everything," Lucas said. "Learning how to read fronts and those types of things. Shawn taught me everything, and just seeing him go through his run frame, teaching me how to jump-cut through certain fronts. I give thanks to [Shivers] and Josh Henderson. Josh [encouraged] me how to use my speed. He said, 'You've got speed as your advantage, use it.' I thank them a lot."
Many assumed, myself included, that Lucas would enter the portal in hopes of finding a better-fit competition, finances, and distance to home wise. He was originally committed to Tulane before flipping to Indiana, and you'd have to think LSU - only an hour and a half drive from his home town - would have had some interest.
Lucas shut any possibility of that down, saying it wasn't a thought that entered his mind.
"Here at Indiana man, it’s just all love," Lucas said. "I’m not really worried about the portal right now. I just feel like this is the best fit for me, and I could see myself building a legacy here at Indiana."
The legacy Lucas can leave can go far beyond Indiana. The growing trend of hybrid, pass-catching running backs in the NFL - i.e. Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler - gives Lucas a chance to leave his mark on professional football, something very few Hoosier football players have been able to do.
That's in the future. What Lucas is focused on at the moment is doing everything he can to prevent a repeat of Indiana's 2022 season.
"My o-line is definitely going to be tough this year... We are going to be way more experienced. We're going to take the other team into deep water," Lucas said.
"Man, I got a lot of people looking up to me to step up, but this morning 75 percent of the football team got that extra work in. I’m proud because we are taking this upcoming season differently. Everybody is ready to roll this season. Everybody is locked in."
