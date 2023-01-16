Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana football very much underperformed in 2022. Even following an abysmal 2021 campaign, the transfer portal and 2022 recruiting class gave fans and pundits hope that the Hoosiers would at least be better in 2022. Alas, they were not. Inconsistent quarterback play, a broken and tattered offensive line, mid-season firings, and an offensive strategy that at times looked like it didn't make any sense at all. Injuries to key players like Matthew Bedford and Cam Camper set Indiana back in a major way. However, Indiana was able to finish the season on somewhat of a positive note, playing spoiler in East Lansing, handing Michigan State their sixth loss of the season. They would get there seventh the week after in Happy Valley against Penn State. The catalyst to that win? An undersized, true freshman running back named Jaylin Lucas who shredded Mel Tucker's special teams unit. He started the game taking the opening kick into Spartan Territory and in the 3rd quarter took one all the way to the endzone.

That wasn't an isolated game, however. Lucas also took back the opening kick for six points against Rutgers and more often than not set the Hoosiers up in favorable position. When he was able to be utilized in the backfield he made defenses pay, one cut and a serious burst led to multiple big plays, including a 71-yard touchdown against Purdue in the final game of the season.

Coming into last season the buzz around the young Louisiana native grew day-by-day. Coaches touted his speed and burst, and his quick development led to Tom Allen making it clear that Lucas's freshman year wouldn't be a developmental year, and that he would have a serious role. I'm not sure if you could call Lucas' usage "serious", but it was enough for him to earn 14 postseason honors from outlets like The Athletic, USA Today, Pro Football Focus and many others. “It means a lot," Lucas said on all the recognition. "I always dreamed of playing in front of a crowd like this. I could say my work is starting to pay off. But it’s just going to continue." Continue, it has to. There's no question that next year will look very different for the rising star. A featured role in the offense as Walt Bell's bell cow running back will be a whole new thing. Lucas admits he still has some things to work on, like pass blocking - the main thing that kept him out of last year's offense - but also put an emphasis on the little things.

Above all else, Lucas wants to have tunnel vision for next season. "My goal heading into this off season is just being consistent," Lucas said. "This morning I woke up and went to put extra work in. Just putting work in with my brothers everyday and just making sure we don’t have another losing season like last year, and mainly being consistent." That kind of work ethic was instilled in him by the more mature coaches and players in this Indiana program. Lucas says Allen and running backs coach Craig Johnson made him feel comfortable as such a young player. Furthermore, ball carriers Josh Henderson and Shaun Shivers helped him with the fundamental parts of the game, putting his development on the fast track. "[Shivers], man, he taught me everything," Lucas said. "Learning how to read fronts and those types of things. Shawn taught me everything, and just seeing him go through his run frame, teaching me how to jump-cut through certain fronts. I give thanks to [Shivers] and Josh Henderson. Josh [encouraged] me how to use my speed. He said, 'You've got speed as your advantage, use it.' I thank them a lot."