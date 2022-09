Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino sat down with TheHoosier.com/IndianaSportsBeat at IU media day to discuss this upcoming season.

He talked about his time at Montverde making the transition to IU easier, expectations for this season, players standing out in the summer, expectations for himself and more.

Hood-Schifino was the highest rated player in the 2022 recruiting class, rated as a five-star guard and the No. 18 player in the class.