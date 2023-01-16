Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Lost in the shuffle of Indiana's impressive win over Wisconsin was a subtle, yet extremely meaningful performance from true freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. 16 points on 8-of-15 shooting along with five rebounds, four assists, and just two turnovers in 36 minutes. It wasn't a put the team on his back shootout type of performance like Schifino has provided over the last two weeks, but it wasn't needed. It wasn't what he needed to do; that's not Indiana's identity and it's not what wins them games, as has been made evident by their recent slide. Schifino, who has been Indiana's best shooter without a doubt, didn't convert from behind the three-point line for the first time since the Hoosiers' win over Jackson State on Novmeber 25th. He has only done so four times, the other two against Morehead State and Bethune Cookman. This could be signaling a fundamental change in the young combo guard attitude and approach to his changing role. It was apparently made clear to him by someone that the volume with which he was shooting - and scoring - wasn't sustainable, at least from beyond the arch. Too much of a focus on being Indiana's savior offensively made him a borderline liability defensively. Saturday afternoon was different.

Instead of pulling the trigger from deep, Schifino took a couple of steps in and went back to his bread and butter. His efficiency from beyond the arc may have made many forget - and maybe even Jalen himself - just how good he is with that higher percentage shot. When he gets to his spot around the free throw line, he's dangerous. "It was great," Woodson said on Schifino's mid-range shooting against Wisconsin. "He's been good at that pretty much all season. We took eight threes . . . and we try to put emphasis on getting the ball inside, which we did that as well. "Jalen made his mid-range shots. But make no mistake about it, it was our defense that got us in position, defending and rebounding the ball."

Schifino was a huge part of that defensive effort, helping lock down a consistent scoring threat in Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn. One of Hepburn's four scores saw the Badger veteran nail an impressive step back with Schifino's hand in his face. The Wisconsin point guard was given very little room, leading Hepburn to have to create. Hepburn would finish with only eight points on 4-of-10 shooting. There is still work that Schifino has to do on getting around screens and not losing his man in the flow of a possession, but he took a step forward in the role of Indiana's leader on both sides of the ball.

Don't let the headline fool you. I'm not saying that all of a sudden Schifino is playing well after not. Since taking over for Xavier Johnson the true freshman is averaging 19.3 points per game, including a 31-point burst in last weekend's loss to Northwestern at home. However, a more reliable performance on defense, even if it means scoring less, puts Indiana in a better spot than sending Schifino out on the floor hoping he can score 20 or even 30+ points. "I mean, we played Indiana defense the way I think we should be playing," Woodson said.