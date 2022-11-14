"When he's got the ball in his hands, he makes the right play, makes the right reads. He's going to continue to make those plays when we need him to. I think he did a great job of that, just finding guys in transition like Miller, finding open guys, finding me... He's doing a good job of pushing it and pushing the pace for sure."

"Yeah, like you said, shots aren't falling, they're not going to fall every night," said Indiana guard Trey Galloway Thursday night. "So there's other things and other ways you can impact games, and that's what he does well.

Indiana had 27 assists versus Bethune-Cookman which was the most since 2016 (28 vs Delaware State) and Jalen Hood-Schifino was a big part of that. Even with his shots not falling, the dynamic guard is so good about finding other ways to impact the game.

Hood-Schifino's elite playmaking skills were on full display in Indiana's 101-49 win over Bethune-Cookman this past Thursday night. Although it was not the best of night for him scoring wise (8 points on 2-of-8 shooting), he was the team's leading assist man with eight total.

It is still very early in the season, but at this point, it should pretty well documented just how talented and elite Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is. He has truly been that playmaking guard that Indiana, as a program, has been searching for since the Yogi Ferrell days.

When Hood-Schifino first arrived to Indiana, there were some question marks floating around about how the five-star guard would be able to play alongside fellow lead guard Xavier Johnson. More often than not, it is rare that you see two primary ballhandlers share the floor at the time however if utilized correctly, a secondary ballhandler in the same unit can be a deadly advantage.

They may play the same position, but Hood-Schifino and Johnson have completely different mindsets and styles. For example, in a transition setting you will likely see Johnson do what he does best and take the ball to the rim at full speed whereas Hood-Schifino will likely look to find an open teammate first.

"Both those guys are super skilled and can really share the ball, really handle the ball," said Indiana forward Miller Kopp following the Bethune-Cookman game. "I think they're both getting a good feel for playing with each other and then transitioning when it's just one of them on the court together. So they're doing a good job of learning what Coach Woody wants and how to play with each other and pick their spots and be aggressive and make the right play passing-wise.

"They're learning, and they're getting better every day. It's been great to play with them and see their progression. Just see how far they've come and how much more room they have to grow too."

While many will be quick to point out and criticize Hood-Schifino's overall scoring performance, it can be hard to overlook the fact that Hood-Schifino was not necessarily brought in to be a leading scorer.

Yes, Hood-Schifino can be a bucket getter at times, but he truly excels setting up his teammates and like has been stated many times in the story so far, being a playmaker. When he was on the floor, Indiana was +34 in box score. Indiana's offense plays at a high level when Hood-Schifino is on the floor.

"Let's not just focus in on Jalen (Hood-Schifino)," said Mike Woodson on Thursday after the game. "I mean, there's going to be nights he's going to make shots, and there's going to be nights he's not going to make shots, like he did tonight. But the bottom line is we won the game, and it was a total team effort from everybody. I mentioned to these guys going into this game that we should average 20 to 25 assists a game. If you're unselfish and a guy is open, you've got to give him the ball.

"I thought tonight we shared it, and it didn't hurt us that we made shots from the perimeter and we made our free throws. So I mean, hey, I'm not focusing in on Jalen, to be honest with you. I mean, Jalen had a solid game. He just didn't make shots. The end result was a W, and that's what counts."

Hood-Schifino has fit in very nicely thus far into what Mike Woodson wants in his system. If Indiana was going to take that next step this season and further their chances on competing for a Big Ten Championship, elite point guard play was going to be a necessity.

While Xavier Johnson can be, and mostly likely will be, inconsistent at times, Jalen Hood-Schifno gives Indiana so much more to work with as the secondary ballhandler.

Point guard play at this high caliber is just something Indiana has not seen in such a long time. The on-court chemistry of this team is at an all-time high and it starts with the backcourt.

"The short period that I've been in college as a coach, I truly believe you've got to have good point guard play and perimeter play to win at a high level," said Woodson. "I mean, just watching teams and the great teams that are from last season and just seems to win every year at a high level, they've got good perimeter players and good guards out front.

"X has come into his own. I thought he proved that at the end of last season. And Jalen is still learning, but I think he's ahead of schedule in terms of how he's performed for us on the floor. So, again, I'm still learning our team. I'm mixing and matching, and guys are responding, and that's kind of nice to see from a coaching standpoint."