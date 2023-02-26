With 11:44 left in the second half, Indiana's All-American forward, their heart and soul, stepped to the free throw line at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Trayce Jackson-Davis nailed his first attempt. That free-throw conversion was his first point of the game. Indiana led the Purdue Boilermakers by six points. Jalen Hood-Schifino, a freshman guard from Pittsburgh, PA had already gone off for 29 points. He'd finish with 35, just two shy of the single game record for an Indiana freshman. "If you would have told me [Jackson-Davis] had 10 and 8, I would have thought we were sittin' pretty," Purdue head coach Matt Painter said.

It was almost as if the Hoosiers were fine with Jackson-Davis not being the feature of their offense. He barely touched the ball in the first half and for the majority of the second half. They went to their other bread and butter; Hood-Schifino penetrating the lane and getting to the hoop, or floating towards the free throw line and using that silky smooth mid-range jumper, or the soft touch on his floater. The narrative around this kid has been evergreen. He's different, his attitude is different. He's just trying to make this Indiana team different. "It's crowded," mumbled a rather nonchalant Hood-Schifino before he fielded questions from reporters. He was about to face the biggest and most tense media scrum an Indiana player has seen this season.

"My shots were falling," Hood-Schifino admitted. "My teammates were telling me to keep going. It worked out good for me." He not so humbly admitted that he could tell he "had it going" after he hit his first shot of the night. He also admitted the volume of Mackey arena was special, it's an environment he loves playing in. That confidence after his first basket was paramount. "I knew if I had a big-time game I could go down as a big-time Indiana player," Hood-Schifino said while cracking a smile. "It feels good, I'm 2-0 against Purdue, it feels great."

"It was an unbelievable display of basketball for 'em," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. "We needed it. Trayce, they wouldn't let him play, he got in foul trouble a little bit... We didn't get a lot out of him in the first half." Hood-Schifino was the catalyst that led to Indiana doing what Woodson had never done as a coach or player. In four years of wearing #42 for the Hoosiers, he never won in Mackey Arena. Last year's loss left him longing for that first opportunity to leave West Lafayette victorious. He rode his freshman combo guard all night to do just that. "It's a tough place to win," Woodson said. “We feed off him,” Jackson-Davis said on Hood-Schifino. Jackson-Davis would elaborate, saying Woodson tried multiple times to draw up plays for his All-American big man, but he refused. He wanted the ball in Hood-Schifino's hands more than his own. "He rode what was going on, he knew what was happening," Woodson said on Jackson-Davis.

Getting to the point where you are breaking your own records is always special. The fact that a true freshman is doing that for Indiana makes it even more noteworthy. Hood-Schifino scored 25 points in the first half, topping the previous record for an Indiana player, which was 20, set by Hood-Schifino himself earlier this season when Indiana topped Ohio State in Assembly Hall. "He's tough," Painter said postgame. "I don't know if we see him again. That's impressive, very few people have rolled through here and done that, if anybody, that was 19 years old." Painter spoke at length on Hood-Schifino's ability to make shots, especially the difficult ones. He noted he only saw him get one easy bucket; a layup in the first half. "They probably took tougher shots than us, but they had the right guy taking shots," Painter said. "I told our guys, Jalen Hood-Schifino has really struggled on the road. If he gets going, throw those numbers out..."