Jackson-Davis rejuvenated in postseason rematch win over top-seed Illinois
After a thrilling and improbable 17-point comeback victory over Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, Indiana possessed enough blaze to keep its run going and upset top-seeded Illinois in a back and forth clash on Friday afternoon.
Neither team managed to pull ahead of one another's grasp despite numerous scoring runs, and by the end, Indiana narrowly escaped with a two-point win to survive and advance.
What survived is Indiana's NCAA tournament hopes, which are presumably secure after the impressive string of victories.
"I feel like we're a good team," Xavier Johnson said in a postgame television interview. "I feel like we have our ticket punched as well."
All-Big Ten forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Kofi Cockburn dueled in a rematch of the February regular-season game Illinois won 74-57. Jackson-Davis only scored six points in that contest compared to Cockburn's commanding 17-point performance.
Cockburn kept up his characteristic play on Friday and earned a double-double, scoring 23 points with 10 rebounds. However, Jackson-Davis caught up and almost had the same stat line, scoring a team-high 21 points with 7 rebounds.
In February, the skill level between the two looked vastly different. On Friday, it was mano a mano in the paint.
Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson and forward Race Thompson were the two other Hoosiers to accompany Jackson-Davis in double digits.
Johnson had 13 points and six assists, repeatedly created looks for his teammates. Thompson finished with 10 points and made two second-half clutch 3-pointers in five minutes to uphold the team's energy in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
"I thought it was a total team effort from everybody," head coach Mike Woodson said. "Everybody who played gave us energy, effort, and the result is a win."
But it almost wasn't a win, and Indiana missed out on two golden opportunities with roughly two minutes left.
Indiana guard Trey Galloway and Thompson committed back-to-back turnovers with opportunities to score a layup. It could have been a four-point swing to extend Indiana's lead to 66-61 with under two minutes left.
With under 15 seconds remaining, Illinois guards Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo committed a turnover and missed a go-ahead layup, respectively. All the while, Jackson-Davis made three free throws to seal the victory.
Indiana's tough defense showcased year-round deserves significant credit in the victory and held a powerhouse team offensively to 36% shooting from the field. That includes multiple periods when Illinois couldn't make a field goal for five-plus minutes and relied on free throws to stay in the game.
The Hoosiers' will make their first Big Ten semifinal appearance since 2013 and face the winner of Iowa-Rutgers. The game is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.
