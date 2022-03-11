 Jackson-Davis rejuvenated in postseason rematch win over top-seed Illinois
Jackson-Davis rejuvenated in postseason rematch win over top-seed Illinois

Matthew Byrne • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@MatthewByrne1

After a thrilling and improbable 17-point comeback victory over Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, Indiana possessed enough blaze to keep its run going and upset top-seeded Illinois in a back and forth clash on Friday afternoon.

Neither team managed to pull ahead of one another's grasp despite numerous scoring runs, and by the end, Indiana narrowly escaped with a two-point win to survive and advance.

What survived is Indiana's NCAA tournament hopes, which are presumably secure after the impressive string of victories.

"I feel like we're a good team," Xavier Johnson said in a postgame television interview. "I feel like we have our ticket punched as well."

All-Big Ten forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Kofi Cockburn dueled in a rematch of the February regular-season game Illinois won 74-57. Jackson-Davis only scored six points in that contest compared to Cockburn's commanding 17-point performance.

Cockburn kept up his characteristic play on Friday and earned a double-double, scoring 23 points with 10 rebounds. However, Jackson-Davis caught up and almost had the same stat line, scoring a team-high 21 points with 7 rebounds.

In February, the skill level between the two looked vastly different. On Friday, it was mano a mano in the paint.

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates the win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson and forward Race Thompson were the two other Hoosiers to accompany Jackson-Davis in double digits.

Johnson had 13 points and six assists, repeatedly created looks for his teammates. Thompson finished with 10 points and made two second-half clutch 3-pointers in five minutes to uphold the team's energy in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"I thought it was a total team effort from everybody," head coach Mike Woodson said. "Everybody who played gave us energy, effort, and the result is a win."

But it almost wasn't a win, and Indiana missed out on two golden opportunities with roughly two minutes left.

Indiana guard Trey Galloway and Thompson committed back-to-back turnovers with opportunities to score a layup. It could have been a four-point swing to extend Indiana's lead to 66-61 with under two minutes left.

With under 15 seconds remaining, Illinois guards Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo committed a turnover and missed a go-ahead layup, respectively. All the while, Jackson-Davis made three free throws to seal the victory.

Indiana's tough defense showcased year-round deserves significant credit in the victory and held a powerhouse team offensively to 36% shooting from the field. That includes multiple periods when Illinois couldn't make a field goal for five-plus minutes and relied on free throws to stay in the game.

The Hoosiers' will make their first Big Ten semifinal appearance since 2013 and face the winner of Iowa-Rutgers. The game is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.

