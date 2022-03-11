Jackson-Davis rejuvenated in postseason rematch win over top-seed Illinois

After a thrilling and improbable 17-point comeback victory over Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, Indiana possessed enough blaze to keep its run going and upset top-seeded Illinois in a back and forth clash on Friday afternoon.

Neither team managed to pull ahead of one another's grasp despite numerous scoring runs, and by the end, Indiana narrowly escaped with a two-point win to survive and advance.

What survived is Indiana's NCAA tournament hopes, which are presumably secure after the impressive string of victories.

"I feel like we're a good team," Xavier Johnson said in a postgame television interview. "I feel like we have our ticket punched as well."

All-Big Ten forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Kofi Cockburn dueled in a rematch of the February regular-season game Illinois won 74-57. Jackson-Davis only scored six points in that contest compared to Cockburn's commanding 17-point performance.

Cockburn kept up his characteristic play on Friday and earned a double-double, scoring 23 points with 10 rebounds. However, Jackson-Davis caught up and almost had the same stat line, scoring a team-high 21 points with 7 rebounds.

In February, the skill level between the two looked vastly different. On Friday, it was mano a mano in the paint.