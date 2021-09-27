Jackson-Davis earns more honors, named preseason Second-Team All-American

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Sophomore All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the leading returning scorer in the Big Ten, has been named 2021-22 Preseason All-America Second Team by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook. He previously was named Preseason First-Team All-American by Athlon's.

He started all 27 games last season and was the only high-major player to average at least 19.0 points and 9.0 rebounds last season. He was fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.1), second in rebounding (9.0), fifth in field goal percentage (51.7) and blocked shots (1.4) and third in minutes played (34.2). In league games only, he finished third in scoring (18.4), second in rebounding (9.2), fourth in field goal percentage (50.6) and blocked shots (1.4) and third in minutes played (34.2). He is the first returning first, second, or third team All- American for the Hoosiers since Calbert Cheaney in 1993.

Under first-year head coach Mike Woodson, Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers to two wins over a professional Serbian Basketball team, BC Mega, in mid-August in the Bahamas. The former Indiana Mr. Basketball and Center Grove High School graduate posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in game two. He had 21 points and nine boards in the first game and averaged 16.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in the two contests. As a freshman at IU, Jackson-Davis averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds.

The 2020-21 season did not count for a year of eligibility for all NCAA athletes due to COVID-19. The Hoosiers will open their season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at home against Eastern Michigan.

Jackson-Davis Career Honors

2021-22: First-Team Preseason All-American (Athlon's), Second-Team Preseason All-American (Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook)

2020-21: Third-Team All-American (NABC, Sporting News, USBWA), Honorable Mention All-American (AP), All-Big Ten (First Team Media and AP; Second Team Coaches), Wooden Award Finalist, Karl Malone Award Finalist, two-time Big Ten Player of the Week, All-Maui Invitational

2019-20: Third-Team All-Big Ten (Coaches and Media), All-Big Ten Freshman Team (Coaches), USBWA Freshman of the Week (2/24), Preseason Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Preseason Newcomer of the Year, five-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Indiana Challenge MVP