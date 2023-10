San Francisco, Ca. - Monday night, former Indiana basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis appeared in his second career game for the Golden State Warriors.

The Greenwood, Indiana native came off the bench for the Warriors, scoring 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds in 20 minutes of play in a 20-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson-Davis collected his first NBA points in the first quarter with a two-handed slam off an assist from Chris Paul.