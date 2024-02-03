IUBB Postgame Q&A: Woodson, Ware, Galloway talk Penn State loss
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson, and players Kel'el Ware and Trey Galloway met the media to discuss IU's loss to Penn State on Saturday.
Above are their full Q&As.
Woodson
Q. Obviously you guys had a number of issues there. Why do you feel you guys with some regularity struggle with defending the three, other times coming into this building getting, you know, eight, nine, ten -- today 12, made threes against you guys?
MIKE WOODSON: Well, in the Big ten Conference, we have been guarding the three pretty well. It's an indication that we've defended the three pretty well. I just thought tonight, second half, we were so flat coming out. I mean, something I hadn't seen. I mean, I look at their first possession to start the second half and they got I think three, four cracks at it but we couldn't come up with loose balls or rebound.
I mean, it was like we were a step slow, and it's kind of disappointing because you play a good game against Iowa and then you come back and basically lay an egg.
Q. Talking about that second half, did you feel like it was maybe a response to their defensive pressure that that sort of 1-2-2-press they were putting in, and speeding you guys up and getting you out of rhythm?
MIKE WOODSON: Not really, I mean, I thought we handled the press early. Built the lead based on them doing the same thing. I mean, we didn't have -- I think we had 13 turnovers.
So that's been in the ballpark in terms of where we want to be at 12 or less. So I didn't believe the press really hurt us.
I thought defensively, our switching and recognizing they run a lot of what we call ghost screens. We just didn't handle them correctly. I mean, we weren't up to touch tonight. I mean, just thought we had good intentions when we started the game because we came out aggressive and it just kind of wore -- wore away.
Q. That effort in the second half, I mean, do you want more fire from your guys in response to that? Who are you looking to? Can you coach them out of that, or is that something that players have to recognize and kind of show up and do it themselves?
MIKE WOODSON: Well, sure I want more fire. I mean, come on. Yes, I want more fire to my guys. They didn't fight tonight in the second half and that's kind of disappointing.
So we've got to go back to work and see if we can work our back because I mean, that's a game that I thought if we played well, we had a legitimate chance to win and I thought we did play well early on, and we just had too much slippage defensively the second half.
Q. How much of that flatness is just energy and effort and not showing up?
MIKE WOODSON: Again, I'm not going to throw my guys under the bus. They didn't just perform the second half. They didn't. They didn't. They were flat as hell.
Q. Given what you're saying about the defense, how much thought did you give to going back to kind of a small defensive lineup that's given you success over the last two games?
MIKE WOODSON: Well, again we were small at times. When they took their big guy out, we went with one big and we had small guys around him. That wasn't the difference.
The difference was we didn't switch correctly. We didn't do a lot of things defensively that got us the lead early. I mean, they didn't do anything differently. We've just got to go better over a 40-minute ballgame.
Q. Have you seen anything that lends your team susceptible to the long runs in the second half that you guys have given up this year?
MIKE WOODSON: We've had our ups and our downs this year, no doubt about that. But I look at the points, you gave up 85 points, you're not beating anybody in the Big ten doing that. That's not us, you know what I mean. You have a chance when you're trying to hold teams to 65 under in the Big ten, and when we've done that, we've been pretty successful.
Q. When you look at the offensive rebounds Penn State had or some of the turnovers you had, it feels like at times a waning focus from your squad. What do you feel leads to those moments?
MIKE WOODSON: Again, over the course of a game, you have break downs, and I thought tonight, the fact that we were flat, we just didn't have anything going the second half. I mean, they dictated everything from the very beginning and once we fell behind, it was just tough to get back.
Galloway
Q. Both of you, if you'd like, you guys got off to a good start, had an 11-point lead 15 minutes into the game and obviously went from there. We asked Coach Woodson about the energy and effort that went into that. Did you guys see some sort of lack of energy and effort among yourselves, too, out there when they were making that run?
TREY GALLOWAY: For sure. I mean, we didn't really -- I mean, we came out in the second half. I mean, we had a four-point lead going into the half and we weren't playing well at all. I mean, and then we come out in the second half and it's the same thing. We are just not playing hard enough and smart enough on the defensive end. We had a lot of unnecessary fouling and then just a bunch of miscues that's really just on us that we can't have this late in the season.
Q. Trey, they hit 12 threes, shot better than 50 percent from the arc. What do you see is the issue there?
TREY GALLOWAY: I think they are shooting around 29, 30 percent for the year, and to shoot that well, obviously we're not making impact on them enough. They got a lot of open shots, and like I said, that just goes back to our miscues and the things we weren't doing, talking enough, and there's all those little things that went into the preparation that we didn't do.
So we have to be better.
Q. For either of you guys, particularly in the second half, Coach Woodson said Penn State was just dictating a lot. What couldn't you guys kind of pull together to sort of push back against them once maybe I think they started on like a 22-7 run there after halftime?
TREY GALLOWAY: Yeah, they were just playing harder than us. I mean, it's hard to really get a flow on offense when you can't get stops.
I think our offense comes from being able to get stops and run and doing certain things. So if when we don't get stops, we are not going to be able to flow on offense, and it's going to be a spiral and an impact on our offense when we are bad on defense.
Q. You mentioned the miscues on defense with switching, with that miscommunication aspect, is that stemming mostly from preparation and how can you go about changing that moving forward?
TREY GALLOWAY: I think just being in the moment and being confident in what we are doing. Coach gives us a game plan, we have to follow it and do it. So I think the miscommunication, it's kind of us just being hesitant but we have to kind of break out of that shell and talk to each other and find ways to get stops. And it's all of us. It's not just one guy. It was all five guys on the court tonight, and it showed.
Q. Being flat in the second half, do you feel you're a little worn down at this point with the injuries and the up-and-down nature of the season? Did that contribute to that or is that something unique to this game where you just didn't have it in the second half maybe?
TREY GALLOWAY: I mean, I don't think so. I mean, we prepared the right way. And we knew that they were going to come in here and try to play physical and do all the little things to throw off our game and kind of mix it up.
Like I said, at the end of the day, it's about playing harder and smarter.
Q. Woodson mentioned a lack of fire. How do you go about Fostering more fire, and kind of what were the conversations you all had in that second half run about trying to create that more, I guess, fight at the end?
TREY GALLOWAY: Yeah, I mean, when teams go on runs, you have to really find ways to come together and get stops. They are hitting some tough shots but still, you give them confidence early, they are going to kind of get in the flow and that's what they did. I think us really kind of coming together and all five guys on the court coming together as one, that's the biggest thing we need to do, and we didn't to that tonight -- I mean today.
–––––
