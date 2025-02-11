Advertisement
Published Feb 11, 2025
IUBB Postgame Q&A (Michigan State): Mike Woodson, Malik Reneau
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Advertisement

Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson and forward Malik Reneau spoke with the media following Indiana's Tuesday night win over No. 11 Michigan State in East Lansing.

Below is their full Q&A.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

Advertisement