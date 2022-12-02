“We have a lot of veterans. We have a lot of maturity out there. We have a lot of wisdom out there. A lot of kids who have played in big-time games. Tonight was no different,” IU head coach Teri Moren said. “This is a team that has high expectations. We have lofty goals. They know that every game we play is important, but it’s part of the process of getting to where we want to ultimately be.”

Despite being down All-American guard Grace Berger, the depth and 'maturity' on this Hoosiers team is what stood out once again in a big-time matchup.

The No. 5 Hoosiers took on No. 6 North Carolina in another top-15 showdown and it was Indiana that made easy work of the Tar Heels, leaving Assembly Hall with a 87-63 win.

It was yet another early-season test for the Indiana women's basketball program and it passed with flying colors... again.

Stepping up in Berger's absence was once again All-American forward Mackenzie Holmes. She led the charge with 25 points on 10-of-17 from the field. Three other players added double-digit points, however, with Sydney Parrish chipping in 24 points and hitting four 3s.

Parrish, the Oregon transfer, has stepped up game after game, whether it be coming off of the bench, or now starting in place of Berger.

"It's not really a statement [win] for us," Parrish said. "We should come out and play like that every night."

Coming into the year, Indiana had multiple shooters surrounding Holmes in the paint. While Holmes is and will be the focal point, the three-point shooting ability of this team continues to show, and be effective.

On Thursday, Indiana was 12-of-22 from three, now shooting 36.4 percent as a team on the season (8.4 made 3s per game).

“Coming into this year, we knew that three point shooting was gonna be big for us,” Parrish added. "I think we all just worked really hard at it in practice. I mean, I changed my shot this week, Coach Sy (Linda Sayavongchanh) and I changed my shot. I guess it worked tonight.”

After falling behind 7-0 to start, Indiana responded with a 13-0 run of its own, never looking back and only continuing to build its lead. It would hold on to the lead for the remaining 36:37 of game time.

Sara Scalia added 12 points, all on 3s, Chloe Moore-McNeil had 10 points and nine assists and Yarden Garzon chipped in nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

"We knew that everybody needed to do a little extra, a little bit more without Grace being out there," Moren said. "And I thought we answered the bell in a big kind of way tonight."

Indiana improves to 8-0 on the season and will head into Big Ten play this weekend against Illinois.