MINNEAPOLIS – Fittingly, it looked like a broken play. But Indiana got exactly what it wanted. Indiana was hammering the post as Penn State labored through foul issues caused by Thursday night’s 40-whistle affair, where both Qudus Wahab and Nick Kern Jr. had fouled out of the contest. That meant that when given the chance to come up with their best option in a 59-59 game with 24.3 seconds left, the result was for the ball to end up in Malik Reneau’s hands. Anthony Leal knew they were going to the budding sophomore star they call “Liko,” but the rest was to be determined. “I know with the shot clock running down and everything that we’re going to get a chance to get a shot, but the odds of that shot going in aren’t always high,” Leal said. “The odds of losing on a tip-in or a rebound is something we talk about a lot on defense. If there’s a buzzer beater, we’ve got to be boxing out.” Reneau’s runner missed right, but there was Leal – punishing the Nittany Lions for the exact reason he mentioned. He soared for the offensive rebound and putback, which fell with five seconds to go. By the time the buzzer had sounded and Penn State’s Puff Johnson’s three fell short, the mob was on. Indiana had survived, and only just, but earned the right to advance. But at this time of year, that’s all you can ask for. “It was just one of those type of games, an ugly game,” head coach Mike Woodson said postgame, “but we made the plays we needed to make coming down the homestretch.”

Advertisement

Much has been said over the last few performances, and rightfully so, about how the defensive identity that Woodson-led teams are often quantified by has started to return. It’s been one of the more redeeming qualities of the four-game stretch Indiana ran into the Big Ten Tournament with, and Thursday showed its still supplying the oxygen the Hoosiers’ season-extending efforts need. The shots, to put it quite simply, weren’t falling – especially not at the rate they had been in the four games leading up to this one. IU’s offense scored just 0.92 points per possession and shot the ball at a 39% clip inside the Target Center. More importantly for Indiana’s efforts to win, however, is that Penn State’s weren’t either. The Nittany Lions were held to just 0.89 points per possession and shot just 9-for-31 from two. The Hoosiers turned away six shots by way of block and limited the total number of possessions to a minimum. Overall, the 27.6% shooting night for Penn State is the lowest ever for an IU opponent in the Big Ten Tournament. “I thought tonight overall defensively, what we set out to do was really, really good for 40 minutes,” Woodson said. When the two offenses paired together were 10th and 11th in the conference in adjusted offensive efficiency, the option that a game turns into a rockfight resembling something like Thursday’s is always on the table. Yet when IU’s defense is able to stifle its opposition in the fashion it repeatedly smothered Penn State’s offensive attacks, it affords a low-scoring affair that’s most attractive aspect is the addition to the win column. For a team that looked rudderless as February was drawing to a close, to even have something tangible to hang its hat on is something IU should be commended for. Now, in the nick of time, Indiana is running with it. “I think just coming together, playing more basketball together. We have a lot of new guys on the team, so we knew it was going to take a little bit of time to mesh together well,” freshman point guard Gabe Cupps said. “I think now we’re starting to get some confidence and trust in each other on guys being there, guys being in the right spots. I think that’s really helped us.” “We’re holding teams to one to two shots, we’re rebounding the ball, we’re contributing, we’re passing it, assisting,” Reneau said. “That’s basically the formula for winning.”