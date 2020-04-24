Trey Kaufman has been a priority recruit for Indiana ever since Archie Miller took over the job a few seasons ago. Now with his recruitment in full swing and slowly nearing an end, Indiana continues to make its final push. In the meantime, with no visits on the horizon due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school has become even more of a priority for Kaufman. Known as a great student, there has been a bit of a learning curve with the move to online classes, however.

“It’s hard. Especially because our school didn’t know exactly what to do with the e-learning process [right away]," Kaufman told Indiana Sports Beat. "Everyone is learning as we go on but this week was much better.” Outside of focusing on school, it is business as usual for the four-star recruit. "For me I'm more of an introvert anyway so I think im doing the same things," Kaufman added. "Just working out and trying to finish my homework and staying inside and staying safe.”

Being one of top talents in not only the state of Indiana but the entire country, this summer was going to be his last when it came to taking visits as well as playing AAU. Now both are on hold for the moment. "I want to major in Physics so that was a big part I wanted to see on my visits," Kaufman said. "Also the team and who I would be playing with... the atmosphere and other things I will miss out on now not going on visits." "I think they are shooting for the July AAU... it is a bummer for someone who plays AAU this is the year you’re looking forward to.” Kaufman added. While he can't take any actual visits in person, he has become well versed when it comes to Zoom.

“Yeah I am," Kaufman explained. "I think coaches are still pushing for zoom calls and zoom visits and that whole deal so I'm figuring out that aspect but it is definitely a missed opporuntity for me.”

Most players coming up in high school and college like to model their games after guys like Kevin Durant, LeBron James and James Harden. For Kaufman, you have to go a bit further back to find his favorite player. "My favorite player is Larry Bird," Kaufman said. "Growing up I was just more competitive so I tried to take something from everyone whether it be a high school player, college or NBA player so I think that’s helped with how versatile I am." "Growing up I was a '5' and taller than people... and then working on things outside of the post to play the ‘3'. This last summer was when I started to work on that.” Kaufman added.

While Kaufman said he doesn't have a specific timeline when making his college decision, he continues to be open to what the positives would be if he were to play at Indiana, and that means playing with familiar faces. "I think it's what you said, the comfort of playing with them [Indiana Elite teammates at IU]…. The fact that I've played with them it’s an easy learning curve and it would be fun." Kaufman said. "That is a huge pro for Indiana," Kaufman added. "Just the comfort level that you have there and the players they have.”

