New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford will participate in the McDonald's All-American festivities this week, beginning with the Powerade Jam Fest on March 26.

IU's top target in the 2018 cycle is staying busy, even with the in-state high school hoops season officially over.

The Jam Fest includes a "Legends & Stars Shootout", a three-point contest and a slam dunk contest. Langford is expected to participate in the three-point portion of the night.

The event is scheduled to begin at Morehouse College on Monday night at 7:45 p.m. ET. It will be televised live on ESPN2 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Then, the all-star game itself is scheduled for Wednesday, March 28, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. ET. It will be televised live on ESPN.

Only 24 high school seniors are named to the McDonald's team, annually considered one of the most elite events in high school hoops. Langford will be one of 12 players representing the "East" squad.

His college decision is down to a final three including IU, Vanderbilt and Kansas, and he's already taken official visits to all three schools. A decision is expected to be announced later in April, and Langford will likely take one more trip to IU before making his choice.

Also on the "East" squad is Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy five-star point guard Darius Garland, a Vanderbilt commit. Saxtons River (Vt.) Vermont Academy five-star forward Simi Shittu, another Vanderbilt commit, will play on the "West" squad.

Joining Langford and Garland on the "East" team is Oak Hill Academy four-star big man David McCormack, a Kansas commit. Two other Kansas pledges - five-star guard Devin Dotson and five-star guard Quentin Grimes - will represent the "West" squad.

Langford averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play.

He was also named to the Jordan Brand game, and earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors.