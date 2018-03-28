New Albany five-star senior guard Romeo Langford will participate in the McDonald's All-American game in Atlanta tonight. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, and it will be televised live on ESPN.

Wednesday night is a big one for IU's top remaining target in the class of 2018.

"It's an honor to be selected and recognized here," Langford said earlier this week. "Now that we're here, I'm just going to enjoy it and take it all in.

"Just enjoy the time I have with these tremendous players and all the other stuff, like going to the Ronald McDonald house. I just want to take it in and have fun."

Only 24 high school seniors are named to the McDonald's team, annually considered one of the most elite events in high school hoops. Langford will be one of 12 players representing the "East" squad.

His final three schools for his college choice - with a decision expected in late April - include IU, Vanderbilt and Kansas. Also on the "East" squad is Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy five-star point guard Darius Garland, a Vanderbilt commit. Joining Langford and Garland on the "East" team is Oak Hill Academy four-star big man David McCormack, a Kansas commit.

Two other Kansas pledges - five-star guard Devin Dotson and five-star guard Quentin Grimes- will represent the "West" squad.

Garland has played a role in trying to recruit Langford to Vanderbilt. The two took their official visits to IU and Vanderbilt over the same weekends, and they both participated in an overseas event for adidas this summer.

"I think they have a pretty good relationship," Tim Langford, Romeo's father, told TheHoosier.com after Hoosier Hysteria this fall. "They've been communicating pretty much this whole summer.

"I asked him about a couple players a while back, who he likes in his class, and he really liked Darius. He's a good player and I like him too.

"He's a good kid, first of all - no matter how good of a player, we want to surround him with good kids - that means a lot. That's what I taught my son, to be a good person - that's very important."

Rivals.com national analyst Eric Bossi had the opportunity to evaluate Langford, Garland and others in practice this week leading up to Wednesday night's game.

"Romeo Langford has to be one of the most secretly explosive players that I have ever scouted," Bossi said. "Or another way of describing his sudden bursts of athleticism is that he makes things look so easy that when he really turns it on it is almost jarring how quick and explosive he can be.

"A byproduct of that is constant questioning whether the top ranked player on the board is playing hard or lacks toughness. Having seen him play so many times over the year, there's no doubt in my mind that he's plenty tough and plays plenty hard.

"Whether it be Indiana, Kansas or Vanderbilt that lands him, they are getting a guy that will cause defenders fits because of that ability to put them to sleep and then explode on them. I also feel like there's another big step ahead Langford can take with his development when he's getting constant reps with college coaches."

The game consists of two 20 minute halves. It follows the conclusion of the girls game, which tips at 5 p.m. ET.

Langford averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play.

He was also named to the Jordan Brand Classic, earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors and will participate in the Nike Hoop Summit.

The Jordan Brand Classic will be held April 8 in Brooklyn, N.Y., at the Barclays Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.

Then, Langford will head to the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregion, with practice scheduled for April 11 and April 12 before the game on April 13 (10 p.m. ET).