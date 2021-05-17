IU soccer heads into National Championship against surging Marshall

"The adaptability and resilience of this team is phenomenal," Yeagley said. "This team has been an absolute joy to coach in a tough year. And to be here with one game remaining is really special."

Following a 1-0 win over Pitt on Friday, it was the team's resilience that stood out to IU head coach Todd Yeagley.

The Hoosiers, who are winners of eight National titles in the program's history, will take on a surprising Marshall squad that comes into the matchup unseeded in the NCAA Tournament and making its first ever College Cup appearance.

Indiana men's soccer is set for its 16th National Championship game when taking the field on Monday night.

The Hoosiers are winners of 12 in a row, including wins over St. Francis-Brooklyn, Marquette, Seton Hall and Pitt in the NCAA Tournament. Their overall record now stands at 12-1-2.

For their opponent, Marshall has defeated No. 1 seed Clemson, defending national champion Georgetown and another national power in North Carolina to reach the title game.

Marshall, sitting at 12-2-3, is led by junior midfielder Vitor Dias, who was named the C-USA Player of the Year. He leads the Herd with goals (6) and assists (6).

"They are very good," Yeagley said. "They are similar to what we saw today. They possess the ball. They are heavily international. It will be a neat challenge."

Sitting across from Dias is Indiana goalkeeper Roman Celentano, named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year. He has helped IU to 10 shutouts on the year.

While Yeagley has been around many good IU teams in his history, there is something about this team that won't let up.

"Our guys are having a blast," Yeagley said. "The bonding we've done has taken our team to a new level.

"We've always had good team chemistry, but I feel it's at an all-time high. Everyone knows his role and is 100 percent in it."

On Monday night, that team chemistry and everyone's role will be put to the test one last time.

Kickoff is slated for 8:00 pm ET on ESPN2.