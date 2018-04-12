Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! A number of IU basketball signees and targets were named to Indiana's Associated Press all-state team on Thursday. The Indianapolis Star released the list including first, second, third, high honorable mention and honorable mention names. Check out the IU signees and targets and where they landed below.

IU signee Rob Phinisee was named first team All-State as a senior. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

First Team

· Romeo Langford (target): The 6-5, 185-pound guard from New Albany is ranked as the No. 6 player nationally and the No. 2 shooting guard in 2018. He averaged 35.5 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, earning McDonald's All-American and first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors, in addition to being named to the Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoops Summit rosters. · Robert Phinisee (signee): The 6-0, 175-pound point guard from McCutcheon is ranked as the No. 104 player nationally and the No. 22 point guard in 2018. He averaged 29.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.7 steals per game as a senior.

Second Team

· Damezi Anderson (signee): 6-7, 205-pound forward from South Bend Riley is ranked as the No. 107 player nationally and the No. 29 small forward in 2018. He averaged over 21 points, five rebounds and two assists per game as a senior, and is one of six finalists for the state's Mr. Basketball award. · Trayce Jackson-Davis (target): 6-9, 210-pound four-star forward from Center Grove is ranked as the No. 28 player nationally in 2019. He averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core honors for the Indiana Junior All-Star team. · Keion Brooks (target): 6-7, 180-pound four-star forward from Fort Wayne North Side is ranked as the No. 36 player in 2019. He averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for Fort Wayne North Side, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors.

High Honorable Mention