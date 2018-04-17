Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! A number of IU basketball signees and targets were named to Indiana's USA TODAY team this week. The publication released the list including first and second team names. Check out the IU signees and targets and where they landed below.

2019 four-star forward Isaiah Stewart holds an IU offer. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

First Team

· Romeo Langford (target): The 6-5, 185-pound guard from New Albany is ranked as the No. 6 player nationally and the No. 2 shooting guard in 2018. He averaged 35.5 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, earning McDonald's All-American and first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors, in addition to being named to the Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoops Summit rosters. · Robert Phinisee (signee): The 6-0, 175-pound point guard from McCutcheon is ranked as the No. 99 player nationally and the No. 23 point guard in 2018. He averaged 29.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.7 steals per game as a senior. · Damezi Anderson (signee): 6-7, 205-pound forward from South Bend Riley is ranked as the No. 114 player nationally and the No. 29 small forward in 2018. He averaged over 21 points, five rebounds and two assists per game as a senior, and is one of six finalists for the state's Mr. Basketball award. · Isaiah Stewart (target): 6-8, 230-pound forward from La Lumiere is ranked as the No. 32 player nationally in 2019. He averaged 20.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for La Lumiere, helping them to a 23-4 overall record.

Second Team