The Hoosiers improved to 15-8 after winning two out of three against Northwestern this past weekend. Despite this, Indiana remained third in the conference standings. However, the gap between second-place Michigan and first-place Nebraska increased one game after both teams swept their respective opponents.

LHP Tommy Sommer had a fantastic start early on in the series opener, but he was charged with four earned runs later into the game. Indiana held a 5-0 lead in the top of the seventh highlighted by 1B Kip Fougerousse's two-RBI single in the third inning. Northwestern scored four in the bottom half of the seventh to cut the lead to one run, but RHP Matt Litwicki entered the game in the ninth and secured the 5-4 victory, obtaining his fourth save of the year.

In the second game of the series, unlike the opener, Northwestern gained the lead first. 2B Vincent Bianchina hit a solo home run followed by an error and two doubles that scored two unearned runs to give Northwestern a 3-0 lead. Bianchina hit another solo home run to extend the lead 4-0. However, Indiana tied the game at 4-4 after DH Tyler Van Pelt and 3B Cole Barr both hit two-run home runs in the fourth and fifth inning, respectively. Indiana gained a 5-4 lead in the eighth, but Northwestern retook the lead 8-5 and eventually won by that score. The loss snapped Indiana's three-game win streak.

RHP Gabe Bierman pitched seven and two-thirds shutout innings in the rubber match on Sunday, only allowing two hits and one walk while striking out six. Indiana took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth after RF Morgan Colopy hit a two-run home run to left field. 3B Cole Barr hit a sacrifice fly which extended Indiana's lead to 4-0 in the top of the eighth. LHP Ty Bothwell entered the game in a critical moment in the bottom half of the inning. Bothwell struck out Northwestern leadoff hitter 1B Anthony Calarco looking with two outs and runners on the corners, which preserved the shutout. In the ninth, RHP Matt Litwicki entered the game and retired the three batters he faced. Indiana shutout Northwestern 4-0, its first shutout loss of the season.

