IU seeks to end seven game home stand by continuing winning streak
Indiana this past weekend swept Penn State in a four-game series, improving its record to 7-1 on the year. The weekend was highlighted by game two, where McCade Brown tied the school record for the most strikeouts thrown in a game with 16 and game three, where OF Grant Richardson hit a three-run walk-off home run. Indiana is currently tied for first place in the Big Ten Conference with Michigan.
IU outscored Penn State 23-8 throughout the four games but fought hard to win games three and four by just one run.
The pitching has been outstanding this year. So far, Indiana has only allowed an average of 1.91 runs per game and 3.51 hits per game.
This weekend the Hoosiers will take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a three-game series. Purdue has had the exact opposite of a season compared to Indiana. Purdue won its first game of the season in a close 6-5 win over Nebraska. But since then, they have a seven-game losing streak, getting swept by Michigan in a four-game series this past weekend. On the other hand, Indiana lost a close 2-1 game against Rutgers in the first game of the season but has gone on to win seven straight, sweeping both Minnesota and Penn State.
Projected Starters - TBD
Note: The projected starters have not been released yet. Once that information is published this section will be updated.
Game 1:
Game 2:
Game 3:
Game 4:
Players To Watch:
One player to look out for is Indiana RHP McCade Brown. In his last start he had an incredible performance.
0 ER / 0 Hits / 2 Walks / 16 K's / 7 IP
Brown was named the D1Baseball/AstroTurf Player of the Week, the Perfect Game/Rawlings Pitcher of the Week, Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week and the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.
Indiana:
Batting
- #28 Sam Murrison: .368 Avg / .526 SLG%
- #3 Drew Ashley: .355 Avg / 1 HR / .516 SLG%
- #2 Cole Barr: .320 Avg / .520 SLG%
- #5 Paul Toetz: .308 Avg / 6 RBI / 1 HR / .500 SLG%
- #6 Grant Richardson: .267 Avg / 6 RBI / 2 HR / .633 SLG%
Pitching
- RHP #51 McCade Brown: 2-0 / 0.64 ERA / 28 K's / 2 Walks / 14 IP
- LHP #19 Tommy Sommer: 2-0 / 1.42 ERA / 13 K's / 6 Walks / 12 2/3 IP
- RHP #37 Gabe Bierman: 0-1 / 2.70 ERA / 10 K's / 9 Walks / 10 IP
One player that stands out on Purdue is Ben Nisle. Nisle has an impressive .367 batting average along with two home runs through 30 at-bats. Furthermore, his slugging percentage (total bases divided by at-bats) is an impressive .767, meaning he has 23 total bases in 30 at-bats.
Purdue:
Batting
- #18 Miles Simington: .400 Avg / .440 SLG% / .484 OB%
- #35 Ben Nisle: .367 Avg / 2 HR / .767 SLG% / .406 OB%
- #5 Evan Albrecht: .304 Avg / .348 SLG% / .429 OB%
Pitching
- RHP #45 Jett Jackson: 0-1 / 3.68 ERA / 15 K's / 6 Walks / 7 1/3 IP
- RHP #47 Eric Hildebrand: 0-0 / 1.80 ERA / 5 K's / 1 Walk / 5 IP
- RHP #38 Kyle Wade: 0-0 / 0.00 ERA / 2 K's / 1 Walk / 4 1/3 IP
- LHP #40 Calvin Schapira: 0-2 / 2.45 ERA / 7 K's / 2 Walks / 7 1/3 IP
Game Information:
Who: Purdue (1-7) at Indiana (7-1)
When:
Game 1: Friday, March 19th @ 3:00 pm ET
Game 2: Saturday, March 20th @ 2:00 pm ET
Game 3: Sunday, March 21st @ 1:00 pm ET
Where: Bloomington, IN
TV: Big Ten Network+
