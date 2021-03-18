Indiana this past weekend swept Penn State in a four-game series, improving its record to 7-1 on the year. The weekend was highlighted by game two, where McCade Brown tied the school record for the most strikeouts thrown in a game with 16 and game three, where OF Grant Richardson hit a three-run walk-off home run. Indiana is currently tied for first place in the Big Ten Conference with Michigan.

IU outscored Penn State 23-8 throughout the four games but fought hard to win games three and four by just one run.

The pitching has been outstanding this year. So far, Indiana has only allowed an average of 1.91 runs per game and 3.51 hits per game.

This weekend the Hoosiers will take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a three-game series. Purdue has had the exact opposite of a season compared to Indiana. Purdue won its first game of the season in a close 6-5 win over Nebraska. But since then, they have a seven-game losing streak, getting swept by Michigan in a four-game series this past weekend. On the other hand, Indiana lost a close 2-1 game against Rutgers in the first game of the season but has gone on to win seven straight, sweeping both Minnesota and Penn State.