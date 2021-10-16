IU scores first touchdown against Big Ten foe, not enough in 20-15 loss
Indiana outnumbered No. 10 Michigan State in passing and rushing yards, first downs and appearances in the red zone. And yet, the team lost 20-15 in its third conference defeat, failing to score more than one touchdown to mount a comeback late in the fourth quarter.
Backup quarterback Jack Tuttle earned his first start of the season in place of Michael Penix Jr. due to his injury and completed seven of nine passes during the first drive for 75 yards. However, the drive stalled in the red zone and IU settled for a field goal by Charles Campbell for an early 3-0 lead.
IU's defense, who forced a 3-and-out that led to IU's scoring drive, stopped the Spartans again, allowing the Hoosiers to take over.
But Tuttle's second drive wasn't as successful as the first. He threw an interception on the third play that Michigan State’s defense returned for a touchdown to give the Spartans a 7-3 lead.
IU did manage to pull within one point at the start of the second quarter after Campbell kicked a 44-yard field goal.
Again, the Hoosiers had another chance in the red zone, like their first drive of the game. But much like their first possession, it stalled in the red zone and Campbell kicked another field goal, giving IU a 9-7 lead.
Up to this point, Campbell was the only Hoosier who scored points, converting three field goals. However, his 55-yard attempt right before halftime sailed wide, leaving IU with a two-point lead heading into halftime.
IU's defense had been stellar, holding Michigan State to zero points and only 57 yards in the first half. Thorne was not finding much success and Heisman candidate running back Kenneth Walker III was gaining little to no traction.
However, the Spartans continued to chip away. A 23-yard pass and a pass interference flag against IU shifted the Spartans to midfield. IU's defense maintained its composure and Michigan State settled for a 51-yard field goal to take a 10-9 lead.
With around six and a half minutes left in the third quarter, IU's defense finally achieved a key takeaway. Defensive back Josh Sanguinetti intercepted Thorne, giving Tuttle and the offense a chance to take the lead.
Instead, Tuttle followed suit and threw an interception. Thorne took advantage of the excellent field position, later throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 17-9.
The Hoosiers needed to respond as the third quarter wound to a close. As the fourth quarter began, they had an answer.
Running back Stephen Carr dashed toward the goal line and was short by one yard. But, on the next play, he extended past the goal line for IU's first touchdown against a Big Ten opponent of the season to cut the deficit to 17-15.
The defense did its job on the field, holding the Spartans to a field goal with eight and a half minutes left. The three-point score made it 20-15, still keeping IU within reach.
Tuttle, however, fumbled the ball with around four minutes left in the game and the situation looked grim. But the defense was there to bail him out, coming up with an interception with three minutes left.
Still, the Hoosiers turned the ball over on downs in their own territory and failed to stage a comeback late in the fourth quarter.
The defense played well continuously throughout the game, giving the offense a chance to win. However, even the change at quarterback couldn't break the pattern that's been occurring during the season. Tuttle finished with 188 yards, but his two interceptions were detrimental in helping IU score a second touchdown.
With the loss, the Hoosiers are now 0-4 against ranked opponents and 0-3 against conference opponents. Next week, IU will still have the same goal of achieving its first conference win against a ranked Ohio State team in Bloomington.
