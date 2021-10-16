IU scores first touchdown against Big Ten foe, not enough in 20-15 loss

Indiana outnumbered No. 10 Michigan State in passing and rushing yards, first downs and appearances in the red zone. And yet, the team lost 20-15 in its third conference defeat, failing to score more than one touchdown to mount a comeback late in the fourth quarter.

Backup quarterback Jack Tuttle earned his first start of the season in place of Michael Penix Jr. due to his injury and completed seven of nine passes during the first drive for 75 yards. However, the drive stalled in the red zone and IU settled for a field goal by Charles Campbell for an early 3-0 lead.

IU's defense, who forced a 3-and-out that led to IU's scoring drive, stopped the Spartans again, allowing the Hoosiers to take over.

But Tuttle's second drive wasn't as successful as the first. He threw an interception on the third play that Michigan State’s defense returned for a touchdown to give the Spartans a 7-3 lead.

IU did manage to pull within one point at the start of the second quarter after Campbell kicked a 44-yard field goal.

Again, the Hoosiers had another chance in the red zone, like their first drive of the game. But much like their first possession, it stalled in the red zone and Campbell kicked another field goal, giving IU a 9-7 lead.

Up to this point, Campbell was the only Hoosier who scored points, converting three field goals. However, his 55-yard attempt right before halftime sailed wide, leaving IU with a two-point lead heading into halftime.

IU's defense had been stellar, holding Michigan State to zero points and only 57 yards in the first half. Thorne was not finding much success and Heisman candidate running back Kenneth Walker III was gaining little to no traction.