TheHoosier - IU schedule features tough start



After one of its better seasons and weirdest offseasons in recent history, the Indiana Hoosiers are finally ready to not only build off last year's 8-5 campaign, but exceed expectations in 2020. Gone from last year’s magical season are offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who is now the head coach at Fresno State, and quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who carried the offense last year and had the Hoosiers within an eyelash of knocking off Tennessee in the Gator Bowl. Despite the losses, Indiana does bring back Michael Penix under center, and if he can stay healthy, the offense can put up some numbers with Stevie Scott, Whop Philyor and Peyton Hendershot. Defensively, Indiana brings back eight of 11 starters. A season ago, the Hoosiers opened the season 6-2, but they may find a much tougher go of it this season, which kicks off Oct. 24 at Memorial Stadium against visiting Penn State. The schedule features eight games in eight weeks and with the new schedule, Indiana will have four home games (Penn State, Michigan, Maryland. Purdue) and four away games (Rutgers, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin). Below is a full breakdown of the schedule.

Oct. 24 vs. Penn State

A season ago, Indiana put the Nittany Lions on watch, matching Penn State all the way to the final whistle before falling 34-27 in Happy Valley. Indiana overcame fumbles, a bad fake punt and a dropped touchdown pass to almost score the upset. Despite all that, Indiana finished with more total yards, more first downs and was 7-for-13 on third downs against one of the premier defenses in the nation. In that game, Peyton Ramsey threw for 371 yards and a touchdown and added 31 yards and two scores on the ground. Whop Philyor was knocked out of the game on a helmet to helmet collision. Penn State enters the 2020 season with a new offensive coordinator and new assistant coaches, but brings back quarterback Sean Clifford, who averaged 254.7 yards per game last year, which was best for fourth in the Big Ten. Journey Brown is also back in the backfield at running back and rushed for over 100 yards four times, including 202 yards against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. Indiana has not beaten Penn State since 2013.

Oct. 31 at Rutgers

This is the same date and opponent as Indiana's previously released schedule. Last year, Indiana knocked off Rutgers 35-0 for a Homecoming victory. The Scarlet Knights have a familiar face back in Greg Schiano as head coach, and while that brings back some excitement, this is a Rutgers team that has dealt with its fare share of COVID-19 issues this offseason and early portion of the preseason. Rutgers finished last in the Big Ten in offense last year, and they enter this season with its 11th offensive coordinator in as many seasons. Heading into the season, the big question remained who would start at quarterback for Rutgers. Artur Stikowski started 11 of 12 games as a freshman in 2018 but lost his job, sitting out the final eight games last year. Johnny Langan started the last eight games, and Rutgers will have Nebraska transfer Noah Vedral this season. If there is a positive on offense, it is at running back as Isaih Pacheco, Kay’Ron Adams and Aaron Young are back after combining for 1,043 yards last year. Rutgers is probably a year away from making a splash in the Big Ten, and despite game being on Halloween, this should be a treat for the Hoosiers.

Nov. 7 vs. Michigan

The rivalry with Michigan has lost some of its luster over the years as Indiana has not beaten the Wolverines since 1987. A season ago, Michigan handled Indiana 34-19, as Whop Philyor was out with a concussion. With the departure of Dylan McCaffrey, who opted out, look for Joe Milton to take over the quarterback position for the Wolverines. He does not have a lot of experience. Furthermore, Michigan returns only one starter on the offensive line this season. Yes, Ronnie Bell is back at receiver, but someone has to get him the ball and others need to provide protection to ensure that happens. Can Indiana win against Michigan? Of course they can, and if Michigan struggles out of the gate at Minnesota and against rival Michigan State the week before coming to Bloomington. Could the Wolverines be looking past Indiana for a contest with Wisconsin? If they do, Indiana could pull off a huge home win.

Nov. 14 at Michigan State

Last year’s game can simply be summed up as the one that got away, as Indiana lost 40-31 in a game they should have won. Michael Penix didn’t practice all week heading into the game and went for 286 yards and three touchdowns and added another touchdown on the ground. Indiana had 356 yards of total offense, but only 70 came on the ground. Indiana held a 24-21 lead in the fourth quarter and came back late to tie the game at 31-31. However, the Spartans got a field goal from Matt Coghlin with five seconds left and scored on a fumble recovery as time expired. Michigan State enters this year’s contest with a new coach in Mel Tucker and Rocky Lombardi back under center for the Spartans. Indiana will have to contain Elijah Collins, who ran for just under 1,000 yards last season. Only three starters return on defense, which will have a new coordinator in Scottie Hazelton, who wants a tough defense. Michigan State has new coordinators on both sides of the ball, and this will be a game both could need to further their season. Indiana has not won against the Spartans since 2016.

Nov. 21 at Ohio State

From a pride standpoint, this game was probably circled for Indiana, regardless of when it was played. A season ago, Indiana entered with a wealth of talent and high hopes, only to lose 51-10 to Ohio State. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns. The Hoosiers, who have not beaten Ohio State since 1988, were without quarterback Michael Penix in last year’s contest as he was scratched for Peyton Ramsey. The Buckeyes will be a very tough opponent, especially inside the Horseshoe. Heisman hopeful Justin Fields is back and Ohio State brings back lockdown corner Shaun Wade, who opted back in and three starting linebackers in Baron Browning, Tuf Borland and Pete Werner. There is no reason to believe Ryan Day will not have his team contending, again, not only for a Big Ten title, but also a national championship. A season ago, Tom Allen expressed plenty of frustration with his team's performance against Ohio State. We will know a lot about this team's character, ability to play in a big game on the road and if they are closing the gap within the Big Ten when Indiana invades Columbus.

Nov. 28 vs. Maryland

Expectations and hype were plenty last year around the Maryland program as former Alabama assistant Mike Locksley was hired. But all that quickly faded, as Maryland limped to a 3-9 campaign, including a 34-28 setback against the Hoosiers. A season ago, there weren’t many in the nation off to a hotter start than quarterback Josh Jackson, who transferred from Virginia Tech and threw for 11 touchdowns in eight games. However, he quickly fizzled down the stretch, as injuries plagued him and he threw for only one more touchdown. He will benefit this season from having Dontay Demus back, who reeled in six touchdowns last year, as well as Tayon Fleet-Davis at running back. Maryland has quite a few new faces on defense, which may not be a bad thing. A season ago, the Terrapins were last in the Big Ten in total defense, pass defense and opponent first downs. Regardless of what happens the week before against Michigan, this should be a victory for Indiana.

Dec. 5 at Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium in December could be a very interesting test for Indiana, regardless of whether or not fans are allowed back into stadiums by then. On what will probably be a frigid and frozen day, Indiana will make the trip to Camp Randall Stadium, looking to defeat a Wisconsin team they haven’t beaten since 2002. The two teams did not play last year, and Wisconsin brings back several talented players from its 2019 squad, which lost to Oregon in the Rose Bowl. While the Badgers will have a new face at running back, 229-pound sophomore Nakia Watson, Wisconsin does bring back Jack Coan, who threw for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing almost 70 percent of his passes.

Dec. 12 vs. Purdue