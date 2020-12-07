IU's Trayce Jackson-Davis named Big Ten Player of the Week
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Week, announced on Monday.
The sophomore forward averaged 20.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in the Maui Invitational and was named to the All-Maui Tournament team.
Jackson-Davis becomes the first IU player to receive the honor since Juwan Morgan (March 11, 2019).
Last week, Jackson-Davis helped Indiana to a Third Place finish in the Maui Invitational with wins over Providence and Stanford. Altogether, the Hoosiers went 2-1.
In the Maui Invitational finale, Jackson-Davis had a career-high 31 points, including going 10-of-16 from the field and 11-of-14 from the line.
The Preseason All-American was a five-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week winner last season.
Indiana faces off against No. 20 Florida State on Wednesday.
