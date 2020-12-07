The sophomore forward averaged 20.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in the Maui Invitational and was named to the All-Maui Tournament team.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Week, announced on Monday.

Jackson-Davis becomes the first IU player to receive the honor since Juwan Morgan (March 11, 2019).

Last week, Jackson-Davis helped Indiana to a Third Place finish in the Maui Invitational with wins over Providence and Stanford. Altogether, the Hoosiers went 2-1.

In the Maui Invitational finale, Jackson-Davis had a career-high 31 points, including going 10-of-16 from the field and 11-of-14 from the line.

The Preseason All-American was a five-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week winner last season.

Indiana faces off against No. 20 Florida State on Wednesday.