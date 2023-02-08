"It was kind of just asking what we wanted out of the season," Jackson-Davis said during Mike Woodson's weekly radio show on Monday. "When it came to Wisconsin, we knew it was going to be a hard fought game... winning one game it can transpire into one, two, three, five games in a row -- after that and getting that confidence back really boosted our morale to where we're at right now."

It started with a players-only meeting led by Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Since then, Indiana has won seven of the last eight games, including back-to-back wins over No. 1 Purdue and No. 24 Rutgers -- a team IU hadn't beaten since 2019.

The message heading into the next game was more of a 'now or never' type mindset. Indiana needed to change the narrative around this team and the recent years of the program. And that was by being tougher.

Indiana gave up a 21-point lead at Iowa to lose by two. Followed that up with an early 18-point deficit to Northwestern at home. And then lost by 19 at Penn State. After that night, Indiana was tied for last in the Big Ten at 1-4.

Indiana was hit hard to start January as Big Ten play got fully underway. It was three-straight losses in significant fashion that had players, coaches and fans wondering if the expectations and hype and talk surrounding this Indiana team had been just that -- too much talk.

Following Indiana's 66-60 win over Rutgers, the Hoosiers now sit at 17-7 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten -- tied for second.

Tuesday night proved that this Indiana team is different than years past, probably none more than its ability to carry momentum from one game to the next. After an emotional win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday, a matchup against Rutgers -- a team that Indiana had lost to six games in row -- was no time to let down.

"I'm proud of this team, man, because there's just no quitting," Woodson said. "They grind. They try to do whatever it takes to win and tonight we did that."

With so many seniors and upperclassmen who have played in big games and big moments throughout their careers on this roster, the maturity and experience is starting to pay off in big ways for Indiana.

"I think it's at its all-time high," Woodson said of Indiana's emotional maturity. "We've done some things in this last eight games, I think we are 7-1 in our last eight where guys; they just believe now, and that's a big part of winning. When we lost those three in a row we were all searching. Me being the head of the snake as the coach, I'm searching and I know what the hell was going on, you know, what we weren't doing, and now we're back doing those things. That's what makes winning fun."

Now, with seven games remaining on the regular season schedule, Indiana is primed for a March run with the way it's currently playing. But, the message remains; take it one game at a time.

"I think the biggest thing for us was just confidence. When you lose three in a row, you're kind of down on yourself. But coach Woody always said, you've got to find a middle ground, and so that's what we did," Jackson-Davis said. "And so when you win one game it can string the two to three, and then you win seven out of your last eight. And so that's with us, and we've just got to be consistent and just take it one game at a time."