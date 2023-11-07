BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With Indiana trailing by six points with 10:43 remaining in the second half of Tuesday night's season-opener, Xavier Johnson checked back into the game. He'd gone to the bench just 1:44 earlier, but that didn't matter. Indiana needed a spark. On the floor, he joined guards Trey Galloway and Gabe Cupps. Cupps was the substitute for Johnson in the earlier timeout, but Cupps would stay in the game this time around. Galloway would not be afforded such a rest in the final 20 minutes. Impact didn't take long to measure. While the Hoosiers would embark on a game-changing 14-0 run, contributions from Johnson and Galloway would fill the score sheet while Cupps' defensive energy pestered the Eagles' ball-handlers. An antsy Assembly Hall crowd that was eager to be cut loose would finally become a factor in the final stretch of the game, one that the smaller three-guard lineup would be on the floor for in it's entirety. "I was basically looking at it from a defensive standpoint," Woodson said Tuesday night.. "I feel good with all three of those guys handling the basketball." Indiana closed the game on a 27-15 run with them on the floor, pulling back the 48-42 deficit to a 69-63 victory. In the face of adversity and staring down the barrel of a possible opening-night loss, the trio came through to will Indiana to their first victory on a young season that, so far, forecasts to be eventful. "X and Trey are seniors; they're supposed to step up," Woodson said. "The freshman, he's a freshman, but didn't play like a freshman."

Cupps dives on the floor for a steal. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY)

Offensively, Galloway led all Indiana scorers with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and Johnson added 14 points. Cupps added five points in 19 minutes off the bench, but defensively, the backcourt shined. Florida Gulf Coast guards didn't have a possession off for the entirety of the game, but especially so during the final 10-plus minutes the three shared the floor. "Xavier Johnson is one of the better on-ball defenders," FGCU head coach Pat Chambers said, "it's great to see him back. I recruited him many, many years ago. He's a pest on defense, and so is Cupps. They did a great job of really speeding up our guards during that stretch." "I think it was a good job down the stretch of finding ways to get stops," Galloway said postgame before cautioning that the Hoosiers would need to play with that intensity for the entirety of a contest. Indiana's length and athleticism is one of it's more redeeming traits on paper, but the reality is the Hoosiers have struggled with their rotations and communication with one another. In multiple crucial situations throughout the evening, the Indiana defense's lapses directly correlated to open looks from Eagle shooters, a team who's identity offensively revolves around finding their points from distance. It's an issue that Indiana can only fix with repetitions, Woodson says, given the struggles his team has had with grasping the required concepts and applying them on the court. But on a night where the Hoosiers' desired depth dwindled due to trust and comfort with the evolving situation on the court – Woodson specifically mentioned needing more from the likes of CJ Gunn, Mackenzie Mgbako and Kaleb Banks going forward – having the smaller, three-guard lineup produce in the fashion that it did is both a promising sign and a signal of work that's still to come for Indiana to build toward reaching their potential. "No matter what lineup it is, we got to do a better job on defensive end and know our coverages what we need to do on the backside," Galloway said.