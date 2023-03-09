Indiana has been a projected No. 1 overall seed come the NCAA Tournament after finishing 27-3 this season and winning the Big Ten regular season championship for the first time since 1983.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head coach Teri Moren been named a 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year semifinalist, announced by the organization on Thursday.

In her ninth season at the helm of Indiana, she has led her squad to a multitude of new program first and record setting numbers in the 2022-23 season. With a 27-3 overall record and a first-place finish in the Big Ten this season, its first regular season title in 40 years, with a mark of 16-2 mark. Indiana is the only team nationally to have nine top 25 wins this season, five of which came against top 5 opponents and currently rank fifth in the NET.

They rank in the top 10 nationally in five team categories, highlighted by its 50.4 field goal percentage, which is third amongst all Division I teams. Indiana is second in field goal percentage (49.8), fourth in scoring margin (+19.2), sixth in scoring offense (81.5), seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (+1.42) and seventh in assists per game (18.3). The Hoosiers have been ranked in both national polls consecutively for the last three seasons and are No. 2 in the WBCA/USA Today coaches poll and No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25.

On Jan. 18 in a win at Illinois, Moren became the program’s all-time winningest coach with 189 career victories. She holds a current record of 199-92 (.683) in her nine seasons leading the program. Moren was also named the 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year, her second league honor as she also earned the selection in 2016.

Indiana awaits the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament selection show on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.