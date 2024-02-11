IU's season-long search for consistency paves way for crucial final stretch
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue has done this to a lot of teams this year.
The Boilermakers handily thrashed Indiana by 20 points Saturday night and 41 spread across the two matchups this year. 13 of Purdue’s 22 victories have come by double digits. Yet, Indiana is the first team to feel the wrath of the West Lafayette-based steamroller twice this season.
So although the Hoosiers’ efforts at avoiding a season sweep at the hands of the Boilermakers went unfruitful, Indiana can take some semblance of solace in the fact they’re not alone – if there’s something to take at all.
“Tonight was just not our night,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said afterward. “You’ve got to give Purdue credit. They’re a pretty damn good team.”
Much is made of the Boilermakers’ recent struggles when tagged with a high seed and the calendar reading March, and fairly so. But a program’s rise to the point where judgment stems from postseason success – not the path that leads up to it – is a snapshot in itself of the steady building of a well-oiled machine.
Over the last decade, the regular season for Purdue – and this one in particular – has developed a sense of inevitability to it. Perched atop the conference with a comfortable cushion beneath it, Matt Painter’s team is once again in the Big Ten’s driver seat. Since the 2013-14 season, Purdue has finished in the top four of the Big Ten regular season in eight of 10 seasons. The two anomalies – a 12th-place finish in ‘13-’14 and t-10th finish in ‘19-’20 – proved to be just that with resurgent years ensuing immediately after.
In a word, Purdue models consistency, beaming forward on a trajectory that has stayed on the up and up regardless of player departure or individual missteps along the way. Players develop, philosophies evolve and the results come with it.
Indiana had a taste of it the previous two seasons. Having beaten this same program three of the last four times before this ongoing season opened, the Hoosiers featured a nice mix of returning dependable names – Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Trey Galloway and so on – and emerging recruited stars – Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau, to name a couple.
“I thought our team the last two years was right there,” Woodson said. “I thought our team was pretty special last season and the season before.”
Matt Painter joked that the Boilermakers' defense against Hood-Schifino the last time these two teams met in this building – a 35-point showing-out for the then-freshman phenom – helped propel him to the NBA.
This year’s team, however, looks vastly different. This doesn’t come as a surprise – Indiana had six names to replace following the graduation of some and the transfer departure of others. To assemble a jigsaw puzzle and make it work as seamlessly as they would’ve liked would be a challenge, and that’s understating. Nobody bats 1.000 in the business of player development, and the hit-and-miss nature of it has had its pluses. But while the quantity of some misses may not stand out, the trust put in them to be hits does.
In short, the gambles IU took when assembling this roster haven’t produced as desired. Returns on investments haven’t matched what previous years offered, and Indiana has had to struggle through it. As a result, the uncertain nature of what version of IU appears on a nightly basis is born, and that unknown is where Indiana’s lone identity has settled this year. That year-in, year-out prosperity among the elite of the elite Purdue emanates hasn’t yet materialized in year three for Woodson’s team in Bloomington.
“They have grown together,” Woodson said of Purdue. “We revamped our team this summer with 10 new faces on our ballclub, and we’re young. I’m not using that as an excuse – I still expect to win. But it’s kind of caught us a little bit.”
Indiana does have some of the characteristics typically associated with young teams – some redeemable and others not as much. Long lapses of play without made baskets offensively too often eventually morph into defensive breakdowns, allowing bad to go to worse. Spurts of play look fantastic, with IU flashing signs of what the Hoosiers are fully capable of when at full strength.
But where the Hoosiers have time and again faltered is piecing together spurts and converting them to sustainability. In a perfect world, Indiana plays like it did in the first few minutes of Saturday’s contest for all 40 – moving off-ball and creating open looks with efficient, fluid ball movement; defending with enough strength to keep contests close; layering hustle plays and stacking possessions that compliment one another on either end of the floor.
Yet that hasn’t happened often enough in one-off instances to cover for the amount of times it doesn’t, and getting the same output night to night regardless of opposition becomes a whole different beast still untamed.
That contributes to how a team with 24 games and at least eight months together can be reduced to looking so young and inexperienced, appearing overmatched by the moment and falling short of a challenge when called upon.
It’s important to note that Purdue’s sustained success didn’t occur overnight. Among those in that echelon, it rarely ever does. The final years of Gene Keady tailed off into a transitional period that took time to adjust and reassemble with Painter at the helm, but the progress forward was evident. It’s obviously paid dividends in the years that have followed.
That’s not to say that Indiana should operate in the exact same fashion as its northern nemesis, because the situations each program finds itself in aren’t similar. The Hoosiers’ main concern should, and will need to be, themselves. Upon the rapidly approaching conclusion of a season gone amiss, this team will embark upon another urgently crucial offseason that will feature more swings and more questions that will require answers of Woodson, his program and his players.
Until then, Indiana’s priority must be re-establishing foundational aspects of who the Hoosiers hope to be in the future. The need for evidence of a direction is at its peak, and its now up to the them for a response.
“We have to continue to grow as a team,” Woodson said. “We’re going to have to add some pieces, but the season is not over with, guys. We still have seven more games, I believe, to go, and anything can happen.”
