"I just went in and told our team I couldn't be more proud of a group of guys," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "This is so new to me, again, being here over a year and a half now into this job, a few guys from last season made a major jump this year. We had to play in a game to get into the tournament -- and fourth seed. I couldn't be more proud of a group of guys but that being said we got a lot of basketball left."

That -- among other aspects -- led to the return of Thompson, All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and others. It was the groundwork for what this season has become ... and still is year two under Mike Woodson.

After a First Four win over Wyoming -- Indiana's first win in the NCAA Tournament since 2016 and just the second time advancing a round in the Tournament since 2013 -- it was an 82-53 loss at the hands of St. Mary's that sent Indiana home.

"We worked all summer, all year, for this, last year being a play-in game, we kind of got a taste of it, and then going to play St. Mary's. It's like, we got a taste," Indiana forward Race Thompsons said. "I think this whole year, feeling that, and just going into practice every day preparing to really play for the NCAA Tournament, just the want to be able to play deeper into the tournament is something that's pushed us every single day."

The new era of Indiana got its first taste of what the NCAA Tournament is like last year when it made the Field of 68 for the first time since 2016. Now, returning as a 4-seed this season, the message was loud and clear from IU's senior leaders on Sunday.

Trayce Jackson-Davis has one of the most decorated careers by any Indiana basketball player. However, they are all individual awards and honors. The one part of his career eluding him is team oriented.

But, in order for him to check off the goals he has for the rest of this season, he can't do it alone. He made sure to let everyone know that as well.

"Everyone needs to hold each other accountable and everyone needs to be on the same page if we are going to make a run," Jackson-Davis said. "You can't have two guys doing it. It's got to be a whole team thing. We win and lose as a team but we are going to be at the head of the snake, but at the same time, it's going to take everyone, Xavier on the bench, coaches, everyone, all the way down the line. So I think that's the biggest thing for us."

That message was again echoed by Thompson:

"I think just holding each other accountable. That's something we have gotten better at throughout the year, and I think that if somebody gets on somebody, we know it's not personal," Thompson added. "It's just because we want best for each other, so really just holding each other accountable, and again, just knowing that this could be your last game in an Indiana uniform, I don't see that happening."

That means leaning on some of the guys who have been there before with Jackson-Davis and Thompson -- guys like Trey Galloway, Miller Kopp, Jordan Geronimo. But, also the freshman such as Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau who have been instrumental in helping Indiana get to where it is entering 'win-or-go home' territory.

"I don't think of our younger guys as young anymore," Jackson-Davis said of the freshmen. "They might maybe need a little more guidance, but stuff of that nature, people that are in the eight-man rotation, we are all on the same page. We hold each other accountable, and it's going to take all of us. Me and Race will be there for guidance."

So, it's time or this team to put their money where their mouth is. Will this group be able to stay mentally tough or 40 or more minutes? Will Mike Woodson be able to get them 'over the hump'?

It's now or never.

"I mean, if we advance, which you know, it's going to take a lot of hard work to advance. I mean, that's what tournament play is about, trying to advance. Each game is a journey," Woodson said. " You know, even though we haven't played this team before, they are not in our conference. They will do their homework on our team as well as us doing our homework on them.

"I mean, nobody wants to go home in March Madness and I get it. That's why you've got to be ready to play every minute, every second of every game that you get an opportunity to play."

"One-and-done," Thompson added. "There's no doubt in my mind that every single game I'm leaving it out on the court, and I have no doubt -- I bet everybody else will do the same."