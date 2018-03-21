The Big Ten on Wednesday afternoon recognized Indiana guards Johnny Jager, Zach McRoberts and Quentin Taylor as three of its 872 winter academic all-conference selections.



For Taylor, it is the third consecutive season he has been honored. McRoberts received the distinction for a second time and Jager the first.

Jager, a redshirt sophomore walk-on and sports marketing and management major, was also a First-Team Academic All-State Selection as a senior at Bloomington (Ind.) High School South.

McRoberts, a junior walk-on and economics major, will graduate in May but return to use his final season of eligibility with the Hoosiers this fall.

Taylor is a redshirt junior and safety major.

"To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list as of March 1 for winter sports, who have been enrolled fulltime at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher," according to a release from the IU men's basketball program.