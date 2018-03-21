Ticker
IU's Jager, McRoberts, Taylor Pick Up Big Ten Winter All-Academic Honors

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Zkswp1rhknbkjbsey24h
Zach McRoberts was one of three IU players recognized as an Academic All-Big Ten selection for the winter sports season by the conference, joining Johnny Jager and Quentin Taylor.
Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

The Big Ten on Wednesday afternoon recognized Indiana guards Johnny Jager, Zach McRoberts and Quentin Taylor as three of its 872 winter academic all-conference selections.

For Taylor, it is the third consecutive season he has been honored. McRoberts received the distinction for a second time and Jager the first.

Jager, a redshirt sophomore walk-on and sports marketing and management major, was also a First-Team Academic All-State Selection as a senior at Bloomington (Ind.) High School South.

McRoberts, a junior walk-on and economics major, will graduate in May but return to use his final season of eligibility with the Hoosiers this fall.

Taylor is a redshirt junior and safety major.

"To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list as of March 1 for winter sports, who have been enrolled fulltime at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher," according to a release from the IU men's basketball program.

Bij4sf6j7umjnxoc4k9s
Johnny Jager was named Academic All-Big Ten for the first time in his career.
Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com 2016 File Photo
Gvp6tlkpdtlzhjnfho0b
Quentin Taylor earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for the third season in a row.
Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com 2016 File Photo

----

{{ article.author_name }}