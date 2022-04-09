IU's Jackson-Davis declares for NBA Draft, maintains eligibility

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced on Saturday. He will not hire an agent, allowing him to maintain his college eligibility.

Jackson-Davis averaged 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season. He also added 2.3 blocks and shot 58.9 percent from the field -- both career highs.

Jackson-Davis and Walt Bellamy are the only players to lead their Indiana teams in scoring, rebounds, made field goals, field goal percentage, and made free throws in their first three seasons.

He is also just the second player in Indiana history with 1,500 points, 750 rebounds and 150 blocks -- the other being Alan Henderson.