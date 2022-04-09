IU's Jackson-Davis declares for NBA Draft, maintains eligibility
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced on Saturday. He will not hire an agent, allowing him to maintain his college eligibility.
Jackson-Davis averaged 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season. He also added 2.3 blocks and shot 58.9 percent from the field -- both career highs.
Jackson-Davis and Walt Bellamy are the only players to lead their Indiana teams in scoring, rebounds, made field goals, field goal percentage, and made free throws in their first three seasons.
He is also just the second player in Indiana history with 1,500 points, 750 rebounds and 150 blocks -- the other being Alan Henderson.
Jackson-Davis had a terrific end to his third season when Indiana needed it most. In three games in the Big Ten Tournament, he averaged 25.3 points per game on 66.7 percent shooting and 8.3 rebounds. He became the all-time leading scorer and rebounder in Indiana program history in Big Ten Tournament games.
In Indiana's return to the NCAA Tournament, Jackson-Davis scored 29 points on 10-of-16 from the field in IU's First Four win over Wyoming.
For his Indiana career, he has averaged 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 94 career games.
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2022 NBA draft is 11:59 pm ET on April 24. The NBA Draft Combine will take place from May16-22. The deadline to withdraw from the draft while maintaining college eligibility is 11:59 pm ET on June 1. The draft is June 23.
