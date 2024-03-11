BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mike Woodson felt the need to pump out his chest a bit. Indiana stacked its fourth consecutive victory on Sunday, allowing itself to fully indulge in the senior day celebrations that drew the IU regular season to a close. At 18-13 and 10-10 in the Big Ten, they’d later find out their closing stretch of play elevated them all the way up to the league's No. 6 seed when the conference tournament kicks off next week. If there was a time for a collective to start humming the same tune, the Hoosiers have certainly tabbed the right one. Yet, the perception to an outsider looking in at the program as of late would suggest a stark contrast. For weeks, a portion of supporters have displayed a displeasure of the direction they feel the program is taking toward the future. A circumstantial instance or two didn’t help the Indiana cause in fanning those flames – IU lost its only signed recruit, one five-star wing Liam McNeeley on Thursday evening, in a peculiar time frame. Rumors have swirled about the amount of pieces Indiana would be entering the upcoming offseason. All of this has led to a murmuring frustration that has become increasingly vocal. Whether the means are fair, warranted, productive or otherwise is likely up for the interpretation of the individual beholder. Fandom, after all, is rooted in combined singularity – a beautiful union of personalities all coming together for what that collective feels is the best desired outcome. The carrying out of such is not always beautiful in itself, and that’s before introducing an apparent division between factions in doing so. All that is a different story anyways. Regardless, Woodson feels his team is playing “as good as any team in the country right now based on the last four games,” all while featuring the sear marks after being seemingly dragged over hot coals in the public eye at every turn. So when he approached the microphone first to kick off senior speeches, an annual tradition now 51 years running, Indiana’s coach reminded everyone that he was just that. “Thank you fans for being true,” Woodson said. “And I am the coach here. Understand that. And I’m not going anywhere.” That two-word phrase – “true fans” – was a spot of emphasis throughout his monologue. With the power to speak directly to the fanbase without a channel of a press conference or radio show between, he utilized it on five different occasions.

It wasn’t a solo defense of the program or himself, for that matter. Two of the four participants that received framed Indiana jerseys on the afternoon – guards Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal – hadn’t yet made public their plans of whether or not they’d use their fifth and final year of eligibility. Both would later appease the masses still on hand by affirming their decisions to do so. That didn’t come without a flair for the dramatic, though. “There’s no other coach in the country I would trust, with anything in my life, than coach Woodson,” Leal said. “And there’s no other university I’d want to represent. “We’re going to run it back. But you guys gotta chill.” Galloway later said he’d be adding a fifth year to the four best of his life, and that he too was coming back to play “for the best fans in the country, in the best place, Assembly Hall, and the best coach in the country.” IU’s wins during this portion of the calendar have been ones they can hang their hat on. Defensively, the group has been more on par with the standard Woodson holds them to. The resilience and mettle of a team that looked dead in the water, certain for a losing season in Big Ten play and a hapless exit when in Minneapolis next week, now has real reason to believe it can put something together when descending back upon the Twin Cities. It has featured comfort, comebacks, injury adversity and otherwise all in the span of two weeks. Sunday was no different, as IU missed Trey Galloway for all but the first seven or so minutes of the contest before leaving with a nagging knee issue he hopes will be okay for the conference tournament run. Indiana squandered a 15-point advantage all the way to a 7-point lead for Michigan State before clawing back and snatching away victory. “It’s tough losing a key player,” Woodson said. “That’s a part of sports. But we hung in there.” “I mean, I think this is a different team going down the stretch,” Johnson said. “The old team a couple of games ago would’ve probably quit. I don’t think we took punches well. But now I think we really do take the punches well. We want to hit back and win games.”