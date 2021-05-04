Indiana infielder Cole Barr was named the Big Ten Player of the Week following his performance against Iowa in the three-game series this last weekend.

Barr went 6-10 (.600 avg) with one triple, two home runs and 5 RBI's.

Barr currently leads the team with a .340 batting average, .630 slugging percentage and .465 on-base percentage. He also leads the team with six home runs.

Not only did Barr knock the cover off the ball, but he was also solid defensively and made two great plays in the series.

In the second game, Barr fielded a ground ball and stepped on third before making an off-balance throw to first base to complete a double play.

He also charged a soft ground ball during the rubber match on Sunday and made a barehanded grab before firing to first base.

