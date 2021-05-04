 IU's Cole Barr named Big Ten Player of the Week
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 15:18:12 -0500') }} baseball Edit

IU's Cole Barr named Big Ten Player of the Week

Matthew Byrne • TheHoosier
Staff
@MatthewByrne1

Indiana infielder Cole Barr was named the Big Ten Player of the Week following his performance against Iowa in the three-game series this last weekend.

Barr went 6-10 (.600 avg) with one triple, two home runs and 5 RBI's.

Barr currently leads the team with a .340 batting average, .630 slugging percentage and .465 on-base percentage. He also leads the team with six home runs.

Not only did Barr knock the cover off the ball, but he was also solid defensively and made two great plays in the series.

In the second game, Barr fielded a ground ball and stepped on third before making an off-balance throw to first base to complete a double play.

He also charged a soft ground ball during the rubber match on Sunday and made a barehanded grab before firing to first base.

Below is the full release from Indiana.

---

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University baseball’s Cole Barr was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Tuesday, the conference office announced.

This past weekend, Barr helped the Hoosiers take down Iowa in a three-game series in Bloomington. The Yorktown, Ind. native batted 6-for-10 (.600) with a triple, two home runs, five RBI and six runs scored to help IU take two of three games from the Hawkeyes.

On the season, Barr leads the team with a .340 batting average, six homers, 22 RBI and 30 runs scored. He also has seven doubles and two triples on the year.

The Indiana Hoosiers will head to Piscataway, N.J. to play two games each against Rutgers and Nebraska. The four-game weekend gets started on Friday, May 7 against the Scarlet Knights at 2:00 p.m. ET.

----

