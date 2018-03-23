Two former Indiana standouts rank among the Top 100 prospects heading into next month's NFL Draft, according to one national outlet.

Athlon Sports on Wednesday listed former Hoosiers wide receiver Simmie Cobbs and tight end Ian Thomas as the No. 49 and 71 prospects for the 2018 NFL Draft.

At the NFL Combine earlier this month, Cobbs measured in at 6-3, 220 with 32-inch arms and 9 1/4-inch hands. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds, recorded 11 bench press reps of 225 pounds, registered a 30-inch vertical jump and a 113-inch broad jump.

His 3-cone drill time of 6.70 seconds ranked as the fourth-fastest time out of 26 participating receivers, and he also completed the 20-yard shuttle in 4.32 seconds. Additionally, Cobbs' 60-yard shuttle time of 11.20 seconds ranked as the fourth-fastest time out of 16 participating wide receivers.

Thomas, meanwhile, measured in at 6-4, 259 with 34 1/ 8-inch arms and 11 1/2-inch hands. His 40-yard dash time of 4.74 seconds was tied for the fifth-fastest time among 13 participating tight ends, while his vertical jump of 36 inches ranked third-highest among 13 participating tight ends.

Thomas also ran the 3-cone drill in 7.15 seconds, tied for the sixth-fastest time among 13 participating tight ends. That mark missed the top five by just 0.02 seconds. He also ran the 20-yard shuttle in 4.20 seconds, tied for the second-fastest time among 13 participating tight ends.

For his efforts, Thomas was recognized by NFL.com as a top performer in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and 20-yard shuttle.

To see how the rest of Indiana's school-record-tying five combine participants fared, click here.

Indiana's pro day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 3, while the NFL Draft will take place Thursday, April 26 through Saturday, April 28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

NFL Network, FOX, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes as well as NFL, FOX Sports and ESPN digital properties will carry coverage of the first round beginning at 8 p.m. ET on April 23 and coverage of the second and third rounds beginning at 7 p.m. ET on April 24.

Rounds 4-7 will be televised on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN as well NFL and ESPN digital properties.