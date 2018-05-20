IU's Big Ten Tournament Opener Vs. Illinois Set for 10 p.m. ET Wednesday
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Following a 13-3 drubbing of Maryland on senior day Saturday, Indiana clinched the No. 5 seed in next week's Big Ten tournament at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska and a matchup with No. 4 seed Illinois.
The bracket was officially set late Saturday night, with first pitch between the Hoosiers and the Fighting Illini set for 10 p.m. ET Wednesday night (times in the bracket below are central time). The game will air on the Big Ten Network.
Big Ten Releases 2018 #B1GBaseball Tournament Bracket | https://t.co/NpjmBjJpko pic.twitter.com/q1GdZJmAlU— Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 20, 2018
In the regular season meeting between the two teams in late April, Indiana took the series 2-1 in Bloomington. After Illinois edged Indiana 3-2 in Game 1, Indiana needed a walk-off from home run freshman Drew Ashley in the 12th for a 2-1 Game 2 victory. Game 3 was less contested as Indiana won 9-2 to clinch the series.
Wednesday's tournament contest marks the 196th meeting between Indiana and Illinois. The Fighting Illini lead the all-time series 113-81-1.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.