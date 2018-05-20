Following a 13-3 drubbing of Maryland on senior day Saturday, Indiana clinched the No. 5 seed in next week's Big Ten tournament at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska and a matchup with No. 4 seed Illinois.

The bracket was officially set late Saturday night, with first pitch between the Hoosiers and the Fighting Illini set for 10 p.m. ET Wednesday night (times in the bracket below are central time). The game will air on the Big Ten Network.