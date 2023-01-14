Indiana entered Saturday's matchup with Wisconsin in the midst of a three-game skid and a 3-6 record in the last nine games. A major reason for this was the Hoosiers' inability to put together consistent defensive performances, what used to be the identity of Indiana in the year and a half under Mike Woodson.

During the three-game losing streak, Indiana gave up 91, 84 and 85 points. Indiana also gave up 84 points to Kansas and 89 points to Arizona earlier this season.

But, Saturday was back to the basics for Indiana and led to a big win over the Badgers in a very important middle of January game.

"I thought our guys answered the bell tonight. Our backs were somewhat against the wall and losing three in a row is not fun for anybody," Woodson said postgame. "But you know, our guys still had good spirits coming in to practice, and it was a nice carry over today. I mean, we played Indiana defense the way I think we should be playing."

"When we're in our right spots and we do the defense right, which we've been preaching this whole time is nail, slot rim and you're in your spot, to get in and get out, it's a lot different and that's what you saw today," Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis added.