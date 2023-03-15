"We can't play tentative. We can't pass up shots. We have to be confident. We have worked on this. We have worked to get to this moment," Jackson-Davis said. "All throughout the summer we were shooting shots and we got a lot of good shooters on our team, and they have just got to let it go. I think that's the biggest thing for us."

While First-Team All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Jalen Hood-Schifino have been one of the most consistent duos all season long, the struggle to find a third consistent scorer still remains.

Indiana understands what's at stake -- it's win or go home. But with little-to-no experience for a large majority of the roster in an NCAA Tournament setting, the question that has been all season long for Indiana; who will show up when needed to avoid the upset?

In the past four NCAA Tournaments, a 13-seed has won five times and while the 4-seed was 4-0 last year, all four wins were by single-digits and three were by less than four points.

Indiana heads into its Round of 64 matchup with the Kent State Golden Flashes looking to avoid the all-too-frequent 13-4 upset in the first round.

Kent State ranks 345th in the nation in size and has just two players over 6-foot-7 in its regular rotation that play significant minutes. What does that mean? Likely frequent double-teams on Jackson-Davis, forcing others to step up.

That has been the case all season. Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino have combined to make 47.5 percent of Indiana's field goals per game and combined to take 45.6 percent of the shot attempts per game.

While nobody has really been able to stop Jackson-Davis, there has been a playbook on how to force the ball out of his hands and make him beat you with his passing. That's part of his game that has been most effective over the last two months, but it also relies on others to convert -- something that's not always consistent.

"I think it's just on the offensive end. We need to play more confident," Jackson-Davis added. "I feel like when we play confident on offense, everything else is easy flowing."

"Yeah, that's going to be a challenge," Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff said earlier this week. "Because, again, I don't know all of their personnel, but I know I had to vote for the All-American team and Trayce Jackson-Davis was one of the guys I voted for in the first-team All-America, so I know how good he is."

Jackson-Davis won't be the first All-American that the Golden Flashes have seen -- and played against. They saw Marcus Sasser and Houston earlier this season as well as Drew Timme and Gonzaga.

That experience ... and taking those teams down to the wire losing by just 12 combined points, is something not many other mid-major programs can say. Add in a two-point loss to Charleston, another tournament team.

This is a Kent State team that won't be afraid of the moment.

"We're playing a great team in Indiana, who's had an incredible season as well out of the Big Ten, but we're tested. We put ourselves up against a great schedule, we did it for a reason," Senderoff said. "We played toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country (Houston) for 38 minutes. 38 minutes on the road at Gonzaga. College of Charleston, missed a shot at the buzzer to win that game. These guys are fearless, and we're going to be ready."

"We are not going to take them lightly," Jackson-Davis said. "They are a great team. Obviously they are here for a reason, so we've got to play basketball."