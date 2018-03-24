The men's swimming and diving team has totaled 325 points heading into the final night of the NCAA Championships (7 p.m. ET, WatchESPN,) which puts them at the top of the leaderboard.

An IU program will try to bring home a national title on Saturday night.

Texas is second with 306 points, and California is third with 291.5.

Finals scheduled for Saturday night include the 1650-yard freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, platform diving and the 400 freestyle relay.

Swimswam.com suggests the meet will likely come down to IU, Texas or California, with NC State and Florida also outside contenders.

"IU needs to make the most of its limited scoring opportunities," the website wrote. "That’s been the caution against their chances all week – yet they’ve been nearly perfect in their chances so far.

"IU has no entrants in the mile. They’ll need their three high seeds to finish top-3 (Blake Pieroni, Ian Finnerty and Vini Lanza) or better, and they might need Andrew Capobianco to be top-3 in platform diving – a real possibility.

"The 400 free relay isn’t IU’s best, so they’ll probably need to have the meet wrapped up by diving, assuming they get a minimum of 22 points from making the A final in the relay. Diving points won’t be as big as they were Friday (40 points), but still probably figure in the 15-20 point range."

Regardless of Saturday night's results, it's been a banner week for the program.

On Friday night, Finnerty won the 100-breaststroke with a time of 49.69, setting the American, NCAA, Big Ten and school records.

Earlier in the week, Michael Hixon won the 1-meter dive with a score of 464.40.

The 400-medley relay comprised of Gabriel Fantoni, Finnerty, Lanza and Pieroni took home the national title with a time of 3:01.07, a new Big Ten record.