Highlighted by junior Ian Finnerty’s national-title winning performance in the 200 breaststroke, Indiana finished the NCAA men’s swimming and diving national championships in third place, its best finish in 43 years.

The Hoosiers entered the final day atop the standings, but was overtaken by Texas and Cal in a tight race. The Longhorns won its fourth straight national title by just 11.5 points over Cal. IU was only 27 points behind Texas and 15.5 from the Bears.

Had Indiana had won the final race, the 400-free relay, it could have won the national title with a Texas disqualification and finishing five spots ahead of Cal, but IU faded to sixth in the race won by NC State. Cal was third and Texas fourth.

In addition to Finnerty’s win, IU got a fourth-place finish in the 100 free by senior Blake Pieroni and a third-place swim by junior Vini Lanza in the 100 butterfly.

Freshman Andrew Capobian scored valuable points on the platform dive by finishing third. The Hoosiers picked up 98 points through the three diving events, which enabled it to remain in the national title hunt. Texas had 70 diving points, while Cal did not have any.

