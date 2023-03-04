It has been an inability to keep a deficit within striking distance that has plagued Indiana this year.

Seven of Indiana's 10 losses have been by double-figures and six of those seven double-digit losses have been by at least 14 points. In two of its single-digit losses, Indiana saw deficits of 21 and 17 points.

While it was a game that many are hoping Indiana can just 'flush' and move on from, it has been a trend that continues to pop up throughout this season.

"Watching the film was embarrassing," Woodson said on Friday. "It was just -- it was probably the worst display of basketball since I've been here as a coach. It was awful. We didn't do anything that we set out to do going into that ballgame . . . We've got to work our way back to where I think we need to be."

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana heads into its final regular season game on Sunday looking to bounce back from an 'embarrassing' performance its last time on the floor. For Mike Woodson, it was very evident -- it was some of the worst basketball he's seen in his nearly two years at IU.

Indiana is 6-3 following a loss this year, so while the bounce backs are there, it is the time of year when there are no second chances or 'next times'. Every possession, and game, matters as Indiana heads into the final stretch of the season.

"Well, for the most part, since I've been here, even when we've won big games, we've come back and competed when we've been in games. Iowa is probably the first game that since I've been here as a coach that we just -- just weren't -- it wasn't there," Woodson said. "That was kind of disappointing to me because I hasn't seen that before, and hopefully we won't see that again.

"You know, these young guys, it's hard -- that was a big game at Purdue and I know emotionally, they were sky-high but I don't look at it in that light as a coach, you know what I mean, it's just a game. We were fortunate enough to go in there and play well and win the game. But you've got to get mentally and physically ready for the next game, and we weren't there (against Iowa)."

Indiana is still in contention for a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. So, with the potential to play four games in four days, or three games in three days, being able to maintain a certain level of maturity and stay even-keeled emotionally is key.

Indiana will look to do that starting on Sunday -- with the emotions of Senior Day at stake.

"It's Senior Night but this is a huge game for our ballclub," Woodson said. "If we win, it puts us in a great position going into the Tournament. That's the only thing that they should be worrying about.

"You know, they put four years in. They got a lot of family members here. But their thought process should be just the game, I think. Everything else will take care of itself."

And moving forward past Sunday, with every remaining game on the schedule heading into postseason play, there is only one message being discussed -- 'only the strong survive.'

"The Big Ten Tournament is grueling, you know what I mean. Especially I think back to last year when you play Thursday, Friday, Saturday, that's tough, man," Woodson added. "You're a shot away from playing Sunday. My thing is only the strong survive, man."