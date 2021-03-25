Indiana improved its record to 9-2 after winning two games in the three-game series versus Purdue. The first game was a close victory for Indiana, winning 2-1, but game two was a tough 8-5 loss where McCade Brown struggled with command and allowed four earned runs. There were also a couple of errors in the field, which prolonged innings for Purdue to continue plating runs. However, Indiana won the final game of the series 9-4, which is the most number of runs scored in a game by the Hoosiers this season. So far this season, Indiana's pitching staff has been outstanding. 4.50 Hits per nine innings (1st in NCAA) 0.93 WHIP (1st in NCAA) 2.49 ERA (6th in NCAA) 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings (5th in NCAA) Indiana currently leads the Big Ten Conference with a 9-2 record after Michigan's loss on Monday, which dropped its record to 9-3. The Hoosiers concluded their seven-game home stand with a 6-1 record and now will begin a seven-game road trip starting with a three-game series this upcoming weekend versus Michigan State. Michigan State currently has a 6-6 record and, in its last four games, went 2-2, splitting both series against Illinois and Michigan. Michigan State almost beat a #22 ranked Michigan team in the first game of the series but allowed eight runs in the ninth to lose 8-7. Regardless, they won the second game 3-0, handing Michigan its first shutout loss of the season to wrap up the two-game series.

Indiana seeks to extend its lead in the conference standings as they face Michigan State this upcoming weekend. (IU Athletics)

Projected Starters:

Game 1: LHP Tommy Sommer (IU): 2-0 / 1.40 ERA / 25 K's / 10 Walks / 19 1/3 IP RHP Mason Erla (MSU): 2-1 / 2.84 ERA / 23 K's / 6 Walks / 19 IP Game 2: RHP McCade Brown (IU): 2-1 / 2.37 ERA / 36 K's / 6 Walks / 19 IP RHP Adam Berghorst (MSU): 1-0 / 1.93 ERA / 7 K's / 4 Walks / 14 IP Game 3: RHP Gabe Bierman (IU): 1-1 / 3.38 ERA / 17 K's / 11 Walks / 16 IP LHP Nick Powers (MSU): 0-1 / 4.82 ERA / 11 K's / 4 Walks / 9 1/3 IP

Players To Watch:

Indiana: LHP Tommy Sommer has been stellar this season, only giving up three earned runs in 19 innings pitched. Sommer struggled with command in the first inning of his last start, but he was able to work through it and hold Purdue to the one run he gave up in the first before being taken out of the game in the sixth with two outs. He has a team-best 1.40 ERA among starters so far this season and opposing batters have an average of just .117. Another pitcher to watch out for is RHP McCade Brown. Brown did not have the best start in his previous outing as he walked four batters and allowed four earned runs. Before that start, he has been dominant and his 36 strikeouts in just 19 innings pitched is still impressive. Brown was named the D1Baseball/AstroTurf Player of the Week, the Perfect Game/Rawlings Pitcher of the Week, Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week and the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after his start against Penn State. It will be interesting to see McCade Brown try to bounce back from his previous start, but his outing against Purdue should not define him; he is still a great pitcher. Drew Ashley leads the team with a .395 batting average, not factoring in players with five at-bats or fewer. He also has a 36 game on-base streak dating back to last season. Another player to watch out for is Kip Fougerousse. Fougerousse is a freshman INF who made his first appearance in the second game versus Purdue. He also made an appearance in the third and final game in the series. In five at-bats, Fougerousse went 2-5 with one double and two runs batted in. Head coach Jeff Mercer in the press conference on Wednesday, discussed Fougerousse's performance. "He stepped in and did a really nice job and yea, he'll continue to be a guy we look at as a rotational piece and if he earns an everyday job, he earns an everyday job," said Mercer. Batting: #3 Drew Ashley: .395 Avg / 1 HR / .535 SLG% / .469 OB% #2 Cole Barr: .353 Avg / .529 SLG% / .511 OB% #5 Paul Toetz: .333 Avg / 1 HR / .538 SLG% / .447 OB% #6 Grant Richardson: .310 Avg / 3 HR / .667 SLG% / .408 OB% #28 Sam Murrison: .318 Avg / .455 SLG% / .375 OB% Pitching: #19 Tommy Sommer: 2-0 / 1.40 ERA / 25 K's / 10 Walks / 19 1/3 IP #51 McCade Brown: 2-1 / 2.37 ERA / 36 K's / 6 Walks / 19 IP #14 Nathan Stahl: 1-0 / 0.00 ERA / 1 Save / 7 K's / 0 Walks / 6 2/3 IP #35 Matt Litwicki: 0-0 / 0.00 ERA / 3 Saves / 8 K's / 2 Walks / 5 2/3 IP



Michigan State: Two players that stand out on Michigan State are OF Zaid Walker and OF/1B Joe Stewart. Both players have the only home runs on the team, and their slugging percentages are high, meaning a potential to hit for extra bases and deal some damage with runners in scoring position. Both players have 10 RBI's, tied for first on the team. This season, Zaid Walker has hit four doubles and a triple and Joe Stewart has hit five doubles and one triple. Also, both players have not committed an error in the field. Batting: #3 Zaid Walker: .439 Avg / 1 HR / .659 SLG% / .467 OB% #17 Bryce Kelley: .439 Avg / .463 SLG% / .510 OB% #5 Joe Stewart: .429 Avg / 1 HR / .714 SLG% / .444 OB% #1 Trent Farquhar: .409 Avg / .500 SLG% / .519 OB% #11 Gabe Sotres: .318 Avg / .409 SLG% / .400 OB% Pitching: #44 Adam Berghorst: 1-0 / 1.93 ERA / 7 K's / 4 Walks / 14 IP #10 Burrel Jones: 0-0 / 2.16 ERA / 8 K's / 0 Walks / 8 1/3 IP #30 Mason Erla: 2-1 / 2.84 ERA / 23 K's / 6 Walks / 19 IP #6 Wyatt Rush: 0-0 / 0.00 ERA / 6 K's / 0 Walks / 4 IP

