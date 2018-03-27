At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Mo Burnam packs a punch. But last year, the redshirt freshman linebacker spent time getting acclimated athletically and academically behind the scene after taking on a redshirt.

Indiana's starters at each of the two linebacker positions over the last two seasons, Tegray Scales and Chris Covington, are gone, which means more opportunities are available for the returning Hoosier linebackers.

Burnam, having sat out last year, is eager to be more involved.

"My freshman year, it was kind of a struggle for me. I felt kind of down about the redshirt thing," Burnam said. "But at the end of the day, I knew it was the best thing for me and for the team, just to have that year off and learn from guys ahead of me like Tegray and Chris."

The internal conflict is understandable.

Coming out of Conyers (Ga.) Salem, Burnam was a 2016 first team all-region, all-county and all-area selection who posted 111 tackles, four sacks and one interception during his senior season.

In other words, he was used to being on the field, or being all over the field, for that matter.

Still, Burnam stayed prepared each week last fall, studying the playbook as well as his coaches and upperclassmen teammates in practice.

"Really, the redshirt year is more of a learning experience," Burnam said. "I just tried to take my time every day and look at the playbook, learn from the coaches and the seniors above me. Learning from them was pretty good."

Those same coaches he observed and listened to last fall have made extra effort to hold him accountable during spring practices with honest intentions.

"Mo's really progressing. He kind of gets thrust into a lot of things and I think he sometimes thinks I pick on him because I get on him a lot," IU head coach Tom Allen said after practice last Saturday. "But I tell him and put my arm around him and let him know, 'Hey, when I'm getting on you, it's because I think you've got something special in there.'

"So trying to press him. He's made good progress and I like what I see from him. He's physical and he's got a good burst to him."

Where Burnam falls in the linebacker rotation will ultimately fall at the discretion of his position coach, Kane Wommack, and likely Allen when it comes to finding the best group for his defense.

Wommack, like Allen, has been pleased with Burnam's progress through the first two weeks of spring practice.

Wommack said IU has installed most of its defensive package with what it wants to run this spring, but it's also causing players to overthink as a result and he saw that during last Saturday's scrimmage.

Burnam was one of the players who got caught up in that overthinking, but it was his response today and yesterday that really stood out to Wommack.

"What I love is that he was able to respond today with the way that he played," Wommack said. "His execution got a little bit better. He made plenty of mistakes, but his effort and swagger, and just the energy they played with as a group, including him, was really good."

There's 18 days before the spring game, plenty of chances for Burnam to build off his performance in Tuesday's practice.

In the meantime, he'll be leaning on what he learned from Scales and Covington.

"Just being a leader," Burnam said. "Tegray, Chris, those guys were studs since Day 1 freshman year. What I learned from them, it really helped me out a lot, is just being talkative, outworking everybody, keeping every day. That's what I try to do."

