"The road is different," Woodson said on Thursday. "You know, I mean, if you learn to handle your business and play well on the road, then it becomes contagious."

Indiana isn't just looking to make a statement and prove that they're built for heightened competition, however. They're looking to exorcise their demons that have haunted them on the road, a thorn that's been stuck in the Hoosiers' side for the better part of the last decade.

The contest is important for various reasons, but especially to see how a team with national attention and aspirations can handle a raucous environment early in the season. The challenge that Xavier presents is already formidable, and a victory over Sean Miller's guys would be a tall task all on its own. The Musketeers play host to the visiting Hoosiers on Friday night, hoping to have the type of environment that brews upsets with them.

Indiana's first wave of tune-ups is complete, and the first of the marquee matchups slated on the Hoosiers' loaded non-conference schedule is here. Second year head coach Mike Woodson and his Indiana squad set off for a clash with the Xavier Musketeers in Cincinnati, a true road test that should provide a measurable reading of just how far along the Hoosiers are.

Indiana's troubles away from home ultimately plagued themselves down the stretch, winning just three of 11 games on the road, none of which being in a true non-conference road game setting.

In fact, to find the last time the Hoosiers did prevail in an early season bout on the opponent's home floor, you have to go all the way back to 2011, a late November victory over North Carolina State.

"It's not easy winning on the road," Woodson said. "You can't turn it over. Where we had problems early last season, we were in every road game and led in a lot of road games, but our turnovers cost us early on. Key rebounds here and there, a missed defensive assignment here and there, those are the things that we have to clean up this year to be a great team on the road.

"When you go into these arenas, these guys, they feel good about themselves, too. They're at home now. Now you got to make them uncomfortable."

When thinking of Indiana's woes on the road last season, primarily in the games at Syracuse, Iowa, Wisconsin and others, the Hoosiers struggled to close out when they had opportunities to do so. With virtually the entire roster returning from a season ago, those losses likely still leave a bad taste in the mouth of Indiana's veteran leaders.

This year's Indiana team pairs those returning producers with a group of exciting freshmen that have been eager to make their mark so far. Through two games, that's exactly what they've done, adjusting nicely to the speed of the college game. All of that can change in an instant though, as going on the road presents a new challenge for everyone.

The first time staying in a hotel, first time having to travel more than five minutes to the gym, and the first time the home crowd won't be ooh-ing and ahh-ing at your every move. The Cintas Center is a tough place to play a ball game, and the Xavier faithful is sure to get up for a primetime tip against the ranked Hoosiers.

So, even though the veterans that are here have struggled away from home, they have the experience of playing in hostile and unfavorable environments. That insight can then be passed onto the younger guys who are just getting their first taste of the road, all eyes being on getting over the hump and earning a victory on the opponent's home floor.

"I think everybody has got to be ready," Woodson said. "You kind of hope to lean on your veterans because they have been around and they been out on the road in environments like that. You know, it can be kind of nerve-racking for some of these young guys. I'm interested to see who steps up and who is ready to play and see where we are."

Junior guard Trey Galloway is one of those upperclassmen who can help the young guys adjust to the road and its various obstacles it presents. Galloway, however, finds it just as useful to turn that challenge into fuel for the fire, and hopes to spread the wealth along the way.

"It's always going to be a challenge on the road, but I think we've got to take challenge and use it to our advantage," Galloway said. "We have the guys that have been through it and have played here for a while, the veterans that can go in and win games on the road.

"It's going to be a fun experience for us because it's always fun to go on the road and get a win. I think bringing those (freshmen) along and helping them and having our focus be locked in on Xavier and to do what we have to do is a must."

With a stress-free start to 2022 so far, Indiana looks poised to be a threat to a lot of teams this season on the hardwood. A win on the road early on could do wonders for Indiana later on in the season, especially with the opportunity to silence some early doubters and put a major feather in the cap of their resume.

"I'm kind of anxious to see where we are going into tomorrow night's game," Woodson said, "because we are going to have to be a good road team in order get where we need to go."