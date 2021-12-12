IU lands North Carolina running back transfer Josh Henderson
Indiana landed a commitment from North Carolina transfer running back Josh Henderson, he announced on Sunday.
Henderson was a four-star prospect in the class of 2019. He was ranked as the No. 17 running back in the Rivals250 rankings.
The New Jersey native had offers coming out of high school from Baylor, Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue, Nebraska and others.
Henderson is expected to have three years of eligibility remaining.
Henderson appeared in 23 games in his UNC career, totaling 209 rushing yards on 41 carries (5.1 yards per carry) and 10 receiving yards on three catches. As a freshman at UNC, he rushed for a career-high 98 yards on 13 carries against Mercer.
Indiana has now reloaded its backfield with transfers, landing Auburn transfer running back Shaun Shivers on Saturday and now Henderson.
The Hoosiers lost Stephen Carr, Sampson James, Tim Baldwin and Chris Childers this offseason.
