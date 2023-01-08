Indiana dropped its second-straight game to start January -- both being Big Ten games and dropping the Hoosiers to 1-3 in the conference.

It was a common trend on Sunday against Northwestern. The opposing team was tougher -- both mentally and physically -- smarter and just overall the better team.

And like it has in most games this season, the Hoosiers found themselves in a deep, deep hole early on and failed to respond.

That brings the question; is this team ever going to learn?

Toughness, or lack thereof, continues to be a common theme with this group and Saturday was no different. So where does Indiana go from here?

"Play harder, everything. Both sides of the ball. It's my job to get them to play harder," IU head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. "That might cure a lot of problems when you're struggling."

Indiana has now lost five games. The first three were all by double-digits and the last two by a total of three points.

Indiana gave up a 21-point first half lead on the road against Iowa earlier in the week and then followed that up with a first half in which Northwestern led by as much as 17 points.

"It ain't rocket science; you've got to work harder. You've got to work harder," Woodson said. "I think they've outworked us the last two games, even though you just said it, we got off to a great start at Iowa, I think, and we didn't sustain it because the second half they outworked us.

"We've got to keep working. Nobody is going to feel sorry for the Indiana Hoosiers, and yes, we've got to key guys that are sitting on the bench not in uniform, but we've got other guys that are in uniform that's got to step up and play."